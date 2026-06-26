A bottom-up analysis sizes the agentic web as a new product category: a $40B–$80B base case by the early 2030s, with upside above $100B.

BRANDON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Agentic Webs , an independent research-and-development project studying the agentic web as a new phase of the internet, today published a bottom-up market-sizing analysis estimating that "agentic webs" could become a $40B–$80B annual software-and-services category by the early 2030s, with upside above $100B if websites become the default transaction and interoperability layer for AI agents.The analysis treats the agentic web not as a single product but as an infrastructure layer that spans website creation, AI agents, conversational interfaces, commerce software, CRM, marketing automation, and the emerging interoperability protocols. The estimate is built by sizing the adjacent markets such a layer would absorb or connect, rather than from a figure projected top-down.What the Analysis ArguesThe central claim is that category boundaries determine market math. A website with an AI assistant is a feature inside an existing budget; a recognized product category is a line item buyers allocate to deliberately. That shift, the analysis argues, is what moves a market estimate from hundreds of millions into tens of billions, the same path "CRM" and "e-commerce platform" once followed.The agentic web concept describes a move from a web that is read and browsed to a mesh of autonomous agents that interpret goals, make decisions, and transact with each other over open protocols such as MCP, A2A, and NANDA. At the single-site scale, an agentic web would be a site that behaves as an agent across eight dimensions: a conversational interface, real-time personalization, agent-to-agent interoperability, integration with internal systems, a closed-loop content engine, AISEO as a discovery layer, platform extensibility, and a shift from attention-based to outcome-based value.The market figure follows from that breadth. The category would not invent demand from scratch; it would consolidate spending currently spread across a chain of separate providers into a single architecture.How the Number Is BuiltThe analysis sizes the markets an agentic web would draw from. Web development is valued at $87.75 billion in 2026, projected to reach $134.17 billion by 2031, according to Mordor Intelligence, and that figure covers only the build-and-maintain layer. Grand View Research estimates the AI agents market at $10.91 billion in 2026, reaching $182.97 billion by 2033 at a 49.6% CAGR. CRM, the largest enterprise-software category, is worth roughly $126.17 billion in 2026, while conversational AI is projected to reach about $41 billion by 2030.Against that backdrop, the base case rests on the installed base of commercial websites. If 20–40 million commercial sites eventually become buyers, at an average annual revenue per customer of roughly $1,000–$3,000 for small and mid-market businesses and higher for enterprise contracts, the arithmetic supports $40B–$80B in annual category revenue by the early 2030s.The upside above $100B depends on a different role for the website: a transaction endpoint that other AI agents query, negotiate with, and buy from directly. Morgan Stanley estimates agentic shoppers could reach $190 billion to $385 billion in US e-commerce spending by 2030, and Gartner projects that by 2028, 90% of B2B buying will be mediated by AI agents. A business without an agent-readable layer cannot participate in that flow.Why the Project Frames It This WayThe analysis positions agentic webs as an upgrade to the economic role of a website rather than a replacement for it. The site has already moved from brochure, to lead-generation funnel, to e-commerce storefront; the proposed next step is the website as an autonomous interface for both humans and AI agents. Because each prior shift expanded what a website was worth, the project argues the category compounds existing value rather than substituting it.The protocol foundation is what the analysis treats as the difference between a credible upside and a speculative one. MCP now sits under the Linux Foundation, A2A has broad adoption, and a three-layer stack of MCP, A2A, and WebMCP is consolidating as a reference architecture.The figure is not a forecast of one product's revenue. It is an estimate of how large a budget line becomes once "agentic web" names a category buyers expect to fill, and that estimate is anchored to markets that already exist and are already being reorganized by autonomous agents.— The Agentic Webs projectAvailabilityThe full analysis, " The TAM of Agentic Webs: Sizing a New Software Category ," is available at agenticwebs.com. It is part of an ongoing editorial cluster examining the agentic web as a new software category, including prior pieces on agent-to-agent interoperability and on AI agents as a website's primary visitors.About Agentic WebsAgentic Webs is an initiative of HAL149 , an independent research-and-development project on the impact of AI on business. It examines how websites could evolve from static pages into autonomous interfaces that converse with humans and AI agents over open protocols, analyzing the agentic web as a hypothetical product class across eight dimensions, in conditional terms, and publishing its work as an open editorial reference.

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