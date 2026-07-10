Pre-Orders Open July 10: BRZRKR B Statue

Real Elite Masterline BRZRKR B Front Swappable Heads Swappable Hands, Arms & Weapons Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: B from "BRZRKR." Pre-orders July 10, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is proud to announce the preorder opening for B from "BRZRKR," joining the Real Elite Masterline series.Based on the bestselling comic series created by Keanu Reeves, Matt Kindt, and an acclaimed creative team, this 1/4 scale statue depicts the immortal warrior B. The design draws inspiration from cover artwork by Rafael Grampá and other artists, together with the action-focused interior artwork by Ron Garney.B's scarred portrait has been sculpted to reflect both the visual style of the comic and the likeness of Keanu Reeves. His combat gear features carefully layered paintwork that distinguishes wounds and bloodstains, while the firearms and battlefield base have been recreated with close attention to texture and detail. Fallen soldiers incorporated into the base further reinforce the atmosphere of the battlefield.Display options include an additional swappable head and multiple swappable arms, allowing B to be displayed in a variety of combat poses using different weapons and hand configurations.The DX Bonus Version also includes a pair of swappable arms featuring bloodied fists, reflecting imagery also seen on the slipcase of the hardcover edition.Product Name:Real Elite Masterline BRZRKR B DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: $1,799Edition Size: 300Arrival Date: March 2028Scale: 1/4H: 69cm W: 63cm D: 46cm (Right Arm: Handgun, Left Arm: Rifle)H: 67cm W: 63cm D: 46cm (Right Arm: Sword, Left Arm: Knife)H: 70cm W: 65cm D: 52cm (Right Arm: Open Hand, Left Arm: Sword)H: 67cm W: 63cm D: 46cm (Pair of Arms: Bloodied Fists)Approx. Weight: 11.4 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・BRZRKR Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Open Mouth, Closed Mouth)・Three (3) Swappable Right Arms (Handgun, Sword, Open Hand)・Three (3) Swappable Left Arms (Rifle, Sword, Knife)・One (1) Pair of Swappable Arms (Bloodied Fists) [BONUS PART]Copyright:BRZRKR and the BRZRKR logo & © [2026] 74850, Inc. BOOM! Studios and the BOOM! Studios logo & © [2026] Boom Entertainment, Inc. All rights reserved.For more details, visit our online store

Real Elite Masterline BRZRKR B Product PV

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