Gov. Stitt Appoints Jeff Hall as Trustee

Gov. Kevin Stitt has appointed Tulsa resident Jeff Hall as a member of the Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency (OHFA) Board of Trustees. Hall's term ends in May 2031.

“Jeff Hall brings a strong track record in housing and community development,” Deborah Jenkins, OHFA executive director, said. “His experience is especially valuable as demand for housing resources continues to grow across Oklahoma."

Hall serves as senior program officer for housing and capital development at the Anne & Henry Zarrow Foundation, a Tulsa-based grantmaking organization. He previously held leadership roles at the Tulsa Housing Authority and the Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency in Nashville.

OHFA trustees, appointed by the governor to staggered five-year terms, volunteer their time to ensure the agency serves Oklahomans in need of affordable housing.