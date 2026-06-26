Minister Stella Ndabeni leads Informal Micro Enterprise Development Programme event, 26 Jun

The Minister of Small Business Development, Ms. Stella Tembisa Ndabeni, will lead a significant milestone event aimed at transforming the livelihoods of informal traders, as she officially hands over business equipment to 119 beneficiaries in Bethlehem, Free State Province.

This high-impact initiative underscores government’s renewed drive to stimulate inclusive economic growth by equipping rural and township entrepreneurs with the tools they need to thrive in a competitive economy. With an approved investment of R1,978,292.00, the intervention is set to unlock new opportunities for small businesses and strengthen local economic participation.

Implemented under the Informal Micro Enterprise Development Programme (IMEDP), the handover forms part of a broader national effort to empower informal traders, often the backbone of local economies, by improving their productivity, sustainability, and business management capabilities.

The event promises powerful human-interest stories, as beneficiaries, many of whom have operated with limited resources, receive practical support that can significantly enhance their operations, improve income streams, and create future employment opportunities in their communities.

In addition, some beneficiaries will receive productive assets worth approximately four (4) million. These assets are offered through the Asset Assist programme which is a 100% grant capped at R250 000, 00 per applicant.

Members of the media will have an opportunity to witness firsthand how this intervention is changing lives, while also engaging directly with the Minister and beneficiaries on the impact of government support for small enterprises.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, 26 June 2026

Time: 09:00 – 13:00

Venue: Bethlehem Town Hall, Miller Street, Bethlehem, Free State Province

Members of the media are encouraged to attend and cover this impactful event, highlighting the role of small businesses in driving grassroots economic development and community resilience..

Enquiries:

Noko Manyelo

Mobile: 071 265 8611

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