Pre-Orders Open July 9: Berserk Zodd Statue

Legacy Art "Kentarou Miura" Berserk Zodd Pose 01 Pose 02 Swappable Parts Bonus Part

Prime 1 Studio announces a new statue: Zodd from "Berserk." Pre-orders July 9, 2026 (JST).

ASAKUSA, TAITO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prime 1 Studio is proud to announce the preorder opening for Zodd from the Legacy Art “Kentarou Miura” series, based on the artwork of Kentarou Miura from the manga “Berserk.”This 1/4 scale statue is inspired by one of the series’ iconic illustrations depicting Nosferatu Zodd standing on the battlefield. The design recreates the composition in three-dimensional form while reflecting Kentarou Miura’s detailed linework through sculpting and paintwork.The statue features Zodd’s fierce expression with crimson eyes, a massive physique with pronounced blue veins, and a fur mantle that enhances his imposing appearance. Newly created flesh and blood effects on both sides of the base integrate with the original composition while emphasizing the symmetrical pose and the mountain of corpses beneath him.Display options include two interchangeable heads (Savage and Calm), two interchangeable upper bodies (Crossed Arms and Arms Outstretched), and a removable fur mantle, allowing for multiple display combinations.The Bonus Version also includes an exclusive Roaring Head, providing an additional display option inspired by Zodd’s ferocious nature.Product Name:Legacy Art "Kentarou Miura" Berserk Zodd DX Bonus VersionRetail Price USD: 2,499Edition Size: 350Arrival Date: February 2028Scale: 1/4H: 88 cm W: 85 cm D: 65 cm (Crossed Arms)H: 88 cm W: 112 cm D: 65 cm (Arms Outstretched)Approx. Weight: 5.84 kgMaterials: Polystone and other materialsSpecifications/Additional Items:・Berserk Themed Base・Two (2) Swappable Heads (Savage, Calm)・Two (2) Swappable Upper Bodies (Crossed Arms, Arms Outstretched)・One (1) Fur Fabric Mantle・One (1) Swappable Head (Roaring) [BONUS PART]Copyright:© Kentarou Miura, STUDIO GAGA/HAKUSENSHAFor more details, visit our online store

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