MCD Disability Rights Movement Legacy Project

Your story is disability history. Help preserve the legacy of the disability rights movement.

What

Join MCD’s disability history documentary project and help preserve the experiences, lessons, and voices that have shaped disability rights.

Many people instrumental to the disability rights movement are no longer with us. Their stories, wisdom, humor, struggles, victories, and hard-won lessons deserve to live on. In recognition of those trailblazers — and with deep respect for the next generation of leaders carrying this work forward — MCD is launching a disability history documentary project.

This project aims to preserve these stories in a centralized, living historical archive for generations to come. Disability history is too important to sit quietly in filing cabinets or fade from memory. These stories belong in the light.

The project is asking for you to participate in a video conversational interview, either while at the National ADA Symposium or scheduled online after the symposium.

Background

MCD, guided by a vision of a barrier-free Minnesota, works to ensure every person with a disability has full access to all areas of life through the principles of accessibility, equity, and independence.

Recently, MCD turned 50.

For 50 years, MCD has pushed disability rights forward in Minnesota and beyond.

Fifty years of bringing disability to the table.

Fifty years of strengthening ADA and building code compliance.

Fifty years of celebrating advocates, artists, professionals, parents, kids, service providers, and the fierce disability community that continues to move this work forward.

And with 50 years of history comes something else: responsibility.

We have never done this work in a Minnesota bubble — and we never will. Disability rights work has always been powered by people showing up for one another, across states, communities, generations, and experiences. We are in this together. We always have been and will continue in solidarity.

The Ask

MCD plans to conduct informal one-hour interviews on-site at the National ADA Symposium in Phoenix with additional virtual or follow-up conversations available for those unable to be onsite during the symposium. Discussions will explore the past, present, and future of the ADA: what life was like before the ADA, what changed after its passage, the realities people with disabilities continue to face today, and the legacy participants hope to leave for future generations. We also hope to hear stories about influential mentors, unforgettable moments, unexpected laughter, and the important work that still lies ahead.

Now is not the time to hide your light. We truly, TRULY want your story.

And don’t you dare think you have nothing to offer. That’s simply not true. You would not be attending the symposium and/or reading this if you hadn’t already contributed to the disability movement in some way. Your experience matters. Your perspective matters. Your story matters.

Who

Through conversational interviews, we hope to capture the stories, experiences, and perspectives of longtime advocates, emerging leaders, and individuals advancing ADA implementation and the rights of people with disability. We want real conversations. Honest reflections. The moments that changed everything — and the moments that still need changing. What was it like to hang out with Justin Dart, Ed Roberts, Judy Heumann, Marca Bristo, the trailblazers and pioneers? Who in your life has shared wisdom that motivated you to engage in the disability rights work? What was it like when you understood ableism needs to be eradicated?

We strongly request your participation in this project! You ARE the project!

To schedule your place in the limelight during the symposium, schedule a virtual interview, or to learn more, please contact Cindy Tarshish at ctarshish@gmail.com, 612-702-2683/711 relay.

If you need accommodation to participate, please let Cindy know when you schedule your interview. Once your taped interview is scheduled, we will connect you with the video team and send along the project interview outline so you can prepare.

Project Timeline

MCD is gathering stories until the end of 2026. MCD is gathering other historical elements, photographs, and collating national historical resources. Once stories are captured, we plan to make a full feature film documentary and/or short films to be shared around the country. The project will wrap up in June of 2027.

Minnesota Council on Disability

Linda Gremillion, Operations Director

651-338-3658/711 relay