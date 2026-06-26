NAF Atsugi Hosts CNRJ Fire Academy Graduation

Naval Air Facility Atsugi, JAPAN (June 26, 2026) – Today nine Master Labor Agreement (MLA) recruits earned the title of firefighter during a graduation ceremony onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi.

“I want to welcome them [new firefighters] to the department,” said Pete Sorensen, the Commander, Navy Region Japan (CNRJ) Fire and Emergency Services (F&ES) regional fire chief. “This is a big milestone in their careers after a lot of training and hard work, and we are here to celebrate that milestone today.”

The 3-month academy was hosted by NAF Atsugi and successfully graduated five firefighters that will be stationed at NAF Atsugi and four that will soon be stationed onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY). Dozens of friends and family of the graduates, and fire chiefs from CFAY attended the graduation.

“I drove up here today to recognize our four new firefighters,” said Robert Wimes, the fire chief of the CFAY fire department. “We want to congratulate them for a job well done and wish them luck in their new career.

Following the color guard and opening remarks, each new firefighter was called in front of the audience to receive their certificate and to have their fire patch placed on their uniform by their new fire chief. The new firefighters sounded off loudly before approaching the front of the audience and walked up with their heads held high, proud of the rigorous course they have finally completed.

Azuto Kabaya, one of the new firefighters, reflected on his time in the fire academy.

“The training was tough; in the beginning we had to run 8km per day. We did a lot of hard training, but now I feel stronger and more prepared after going through all that.”

For some of the new firefighters the graduation was more than just a milestone in their career, it was an induction into a family legacy.

“My father works at the fire department on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma as a crew chief,” Yamato Kawasoe told NAF Atsugi public affairs. “I respect my dad and firemen a lot and today I got a little bit closer to being like my father.”

The ceremony ended with a live fire demonstration that was performed by the new firefighters. Following the demonstration, the new firefighters found their friends and family in the crowd and took pictures together to help remember this proud event at the start of their new careers.

NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific, Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW) 5, Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 51 and 23 other tenant commands, and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific.