KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany — The 75th/250th German-American Friendship Festival was held July 3-5, 2026, at Baumholder Airfield, Germany, commemorating 75 years of friendship between Germany and the U.S. Army while also celebrating the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence.

Families, local residents and U.S. service members gathered throughout the weekend to enjoy live music, local food and cultural activities. Visitors also viewed military equipment displays from the U.S. Army and the German Bundeswehr. One of the festival's featured events was a July 4 parachute demonstration in which parachutists descended carrying the German and U.S. flags.

"Talking to the people, walking around, talking to the Americans here ... it's valuable because, from a worldwide view, I feel it's important to be able to function together," said Sgt. 1st Class Marten Chinok, a Panzerhaubitze 2000 gun commander assigned to Artillerielehrbataillon 345 in Idar-Oberstein, Germany.

"It's important for us to keep the relationship strong and to continue training with each other," Chinok said.

The annual festival provides an opportunity for U.S. service members and members of the local community to strengthen relationships through cultural exchange while highlighting the longstanding partnership between Germany and the United States.

"Once we show them this military uniform, I feel like they can respect us more," said Sgt. Yadira Olvera, a stryker systems maintainer assigned to the 16th Sustainment Brigade, 21st Theater Sustainment Command. "We respect them because they're letting us come into their country."

The German-American Friendship Festival celebrates the enduring partnership between Germany and the United States by bringing together service members, local residents and families. Through shared traditions, cultural exchange and community engagement, the event reinforces the bonds that have connected the two nations for generations.

The annual festival serves as a reminder that the partnership between the United States and Germany extends beyond military cooperation, bringing together service members and local communities to strengthen relationships that have endured for generations.