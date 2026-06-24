Seattle Human Services launches the annual free Summer Meals Program

More than 80,000 meals and snacks served in 2025



The City of Seattle’s Summer Meals Program returns June 24, 2026, offering free, nutritious meals to children and teens ages 1 through 18 at 50 sites across the city. No ID, proof of address, application, or paperwork is required.

For more than 50 years, Seattle’s Summer Meals Program has helped make sure children and teens have access to healthy food when school is out. The program, officially the Summer Food Service Program, is led by the Human Services Department in partnership with Seattle Public Schools, Seattle Parks and Recreation, United Way of King County, and community organizations. Visit seattle.gov/Summer-Food to find nearby sites.

The program continues this year as food costs remain high for many families. It also reflects Mayor Katie Wilson’s focus on food access, affordability, and making Seattle a city where families can raise children and thrive. Mayor Wilson recently announced that free school meals will be available to all Seattle Public Schools students starting this fall. The Summer Meals Program helps bridge the gap when children and teens lose access to the free and reduced-price meals provided during the school year.

“When school is out, many families lose access to the meals their children count on during the school year,” said Mayor Katie Wilson. “At a time when groceries and other living expenses are on the rise, the Summer Meals Program helps take pressure off families and makes sure children and teens can get healthy food during the summer. No child in Seattle should go hungry because cafeterias are closed.”

Last year, Seattle’s Summer Meals Program served more than 80,000 free meals and snacks to local children and teens.

Amid cuts to safety net programs like SNAP, the Seattle Summer Meals Program is a lifeline to local families who can access food without the need for identification or proof of residency. No application or paperwork is required. The Summer Meals Program is made possible with funding from local, state, and federal partners.

“Rising grocery costs, federal cuts, and limited food bank capacity are putting pressure on low-income families like never before,” said Tanya Kim, director of the Seattle Human Services Department. “When schools close for the summer, the Summer Meals Program fills the gap and ensures no child in Seattle goes without. We are grateful to the partner community organizations, as well as United Way of King County and Seattle Parks and Recreation, for their collaboration to help us serve as many children and families as possible.”

Meal sites include public parks and playgrounds, community centers, and local nonprofits. By partnering with the Seattle Parks and Recreation, the Summer Meals Program is able to provide food at locations that are accessible to all and conveniently located across the city, with an emphasis on under-resourced neighborhoods.

To celebrate the return of the Summer Meals Program, families and individuals are invited to the Summer Meals Celebration on Friday, July 17, from 11 AM to 2 PM at Highland Park Playground (1100 SW Cloverdale St., Seattle, 98106). The event will include free food, a bouncy house, and other kid-friendly activities. This year’s Summer Meals Program runs June 24 through Aug. 21, 2026. For more information on the program, including meal schedules and location sites, please visit seattle.gov/Summer-Food.

What People Are Saying

Seattle Parks and Recreation works every day to connect people to healthy, welcoming spaces, programs, and resources in communities across our city. Through this citywide partnership, we are excited to provide free, healthy meals to young people at numerous parks and community centers this summer. This program supports healthy people and vibrant communities by helping ensure youth have access to nutritious food and safe, welcoming spaces to gather, play, and connect. — Michele Finnegan, Seattle Parks and Recreation Interim Superintendent.

Summer should be a time for kids to learn, play, and grow. But for many youth, summer can also mean losing access to the school meals they rely on during the year. United Way of King County is proud to partner with the City of Seattle to connect children and families to free summer meals across the city. These programs are a critical part of our community’s safety net, helping to ensure that youth have the nutrition they need when school is out. — Regina Malveaux, Chief Impact Officer of United Way King County.

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