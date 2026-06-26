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Election Commission Office CLOSED Monday, June 29

The Tipton County Election Commission Office will be closed Monday, June 29, 2026.  The office staff will be at a mandatory training required by the State.  The Election Commission Office will reopen on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 8:00 a.m.  I do apologize for this inconvenience.

Cindy Pinner, Administrator

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Election Commission Office CLOSED Monday, June 29

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