Election Commission Office CLOSED Monday, June 29

The Tipton County Election Commission Office will be closed Monday, June 29, 2026. The office staff will be at a mandatory training required by the State. The Election Commission Office will reopen on Tuesday, June 30, 2026 at 8:00 a.m. I do apologize for this inconvenience. Cindy Pinner, Administrator

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