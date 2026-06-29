Tree Frogs Showrooms to Open Second Austin Showroom

Swing Set sale

Storewide Fourth of July savings on wooden swing sets, trampolines, basketball hoops, and sport courts run through July 7, 2026

AUSTIN AND SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tree Frogs Showrooms, the Texas backyard-play retailer with more than 30 years of experience, will open a second showroom in Austin this summer.The showroom will carry the company's full lineup of wooden swing sets, trampolines, basketball hoops, and backyard sport courts, each backed by professional delivery and installation.To coincide with the opening and America's 250th anniversary, Tree Frogs is running a Fourth of July promotion with reduced pricing across its playset lineup. All offers run through July 7, 2026, and Same-As-Cash financing is available to approved buyers.Wooden swing setsNew Tree Frogs swing set purchases qualify for discounted local installation, with installation completed in 7–10 business days. (Fuzions excluded; in-stock units only.)TrampolinesThe promotion covers three trampoline brands:Zero Gravity — Round and rectangular models at special sale pricing, with available add-ons including a basketball hoop set, step ladder, and tie-down kit. Buyers can add a discounted local installation, a hoop-and-ladder bundle, free ground anchors, and a 10-year steel frame warranty.ACON — Rectangle models in multiple sizes, all including net and ladder, at sale pricing, along with discounted ACON basketball hoops. Trampoline buyers receive discounted local installation and free local delivery.AlleyOOP — Featuring DoubleBounce safety technology and a top-rated safety enclosure, with discounted local installation and an optional add-a-ladder offer.Basketball hoopsRyval Hoops in-ground systems include discounted local delivery and installation, free curbside delivery, and a free basketball with any Ryval hoop purchase.Sport courtsFlex Court backyard courts are available in 16 color options across a range of sizes — from compact backyard courts to full tennis and multi-sport configurations, including pickleball setups. Customers can also add a Flex Court at a set per-square-foot rate with any Ryval Hoop purchase and installation.In-person showroomsTree Frogs operates full-size playground showrooms where families can test playsets, trampolines, and basketball hoops in person before purchasing. Visitors can also get a product recommendation and a fit check against photos or satellite imagery of their own backyard. Every product is delivered and installed by a trained crew that levels and fits each set to the customer's terrain.Families can see and try a wooden playground in Austin at the showroom located at 10013 FM 620, Austin, TX 78726. The closest place to test a wooden playground near San Antonio in person is at 4928 Interstate 35 S, New Braunfels, TX 78132.

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