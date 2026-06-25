Congratulations to Scholarship Winner!

Kiara graduated from Alamosa High School with a 4.27 GPA. She is the vice president of the National Honor Society, and has excelled in varsity golf. She has earned recognition as a state golf qualifier. What makes her achievements even more remarkable is that she has accomplished all of this while working part-time. This is a true reflection of Kiara's perseverance, discipline, and character. She has already earned her associates degree and plans to continue her education in the field of nursing.















Commissioner Van Ry, Kiara Gallegos, Veronica Knecht, Commissioner Laske, Commissioner Heersink

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