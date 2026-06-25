The Trust is recruiting for a Program Officer

The Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority (Trust) is seeking a skilled and dynamic professional who is committed to forwarding the mission of the Trust of improving the lives of its beneficiaries, to join the Trust as a Program Officer.

Trust Program Officers are an integral part of the Trust team. A Trust Program Officer (PO) supports Trust leadership and the board of trustees in accomplishing Trust goals and responsibilities and in developing policy concerning the nature, level, scope, and funding of the state’s Comprehensive Integrated Mental Health Program. POs coordinate and implement complex programs and projects, collaborating with the public and stakeholders on matters pertaining to services and programs for Trust beneficiaries.

This position will support the Trust’s strategic priority on prevention and early intervention, as well as working on Trust priorities in crisis response, treatment and recovery, and ongoing support and wellbeing. Information about the Trust’s strategic plan is available at https://alaskamentalhealthtrust.org/alaska-mental-health-trust-authority/what-we-do/strategic-plan/

The Trust is a leader in philanthropy in Alaska and grants approximately $25 million a year to organizations across the state. The Trust focuses all grants towards improving the lives of beneficiaries which include Alaskans with mental illness, developmental disabilities, substance abuse disorders, Alzheimer’s and related dementia, and traumatic brain injuries.

Candidates who wish to apply for the position may submit a cover letter, resume, and the names and telephone numbers of three professional references to:

Valette Keller, Administrative Manager

Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority

3745 Community Park Loop Suite 200

Anchorage, AK 99508

or valette.keller@alaska.gov

The application period closes July 13, 2026. Inquiries will be kept confidential.

A complete copy of the position description can be viewed online.

This is a fully exempt, professional position in Anchorage, Alaska, and is offered with a starting salary between $100,000 to $130,000 annually and a complete State of Alaska benefit package. Final salary will be negotiated at the time of hire and will be based upon the successful candidate’s qualifications and experience.

The Trust and State of Alaska is an equal employment opportunity employer and supports workplace diversity. Individuals requiring accommodation should call 907-269-6039.