6th Marine Corps District Change of Command

MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT PARRIS ISLAND, S.C. – A change of command ceremony was held to transfer 6th Marine Corps Recruiting District command authorities from Col. Scott E. Stephan to Col. Marcus D. Gillett at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina.

Stephan, a native of Mobile, AL, commissioned in 2000 after graduating from The Citadel. He was assigned to 3d Battalion, 2d Marines, 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines, 2d Marine Logistics Group. Stephan served as commander of Recruiting Station Louisville, 4th Marine Corps District, and 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marines before taking command of 6th Marine Corps District in June 2024.

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished together but I’m really excited about where things are going, particularly because you have Marcus," said Stephan.

Gillett, a native of Texas, graduated from Texas A&M University and commissioned in 2005. He was assigned to Combat Logistics Battalion-1, 7th Engineer Support battalion, 2d Combat Engineer Battalion, 9th Engineer Support battalion, The Citadel and United State NATO Military Delegation. Gillett served as commander of 9th Engineer Support battalion and Recruiting Station Fort Lauderdale, 6th Marine Corps District, and before taking command of 6th Marine Corps District in June 2024.

"I’m truly excited to be here. I’m excited to fight with you and as importantly it’s really fun to fight when you’re winning, I’m excited to win with you," said Gillett.

Ceremony imagery is available at https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/6MCD. Media interested in amplifying information should contact the 6th Marine Corps District Marketing and Communication office at Jacob.johnson2@marines.usmc.mil.

Photos: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/9773525/6th-marine-corps-district-change-command-ceremony