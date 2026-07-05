U.S. Army Hawaii celebrates 250 years of American independence at Schofield Barracks

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii — Thousands of Soldiers, families and community members gathered on Weyand Field July 4 to celebrate the 250th anniversary of American independence during U.S. Army Hawaii's annual Independence Day celebration.

Hosted by U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii and Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, the event featured live entertainment, family activities, food vendors and a fireworks display honoring the nation's semiquincentennial.

The celebration began with performances by the 25th Infantry Division Band and the 395th Army Band before The Scooter Brown Band took the stage. Country music artist Chris Young headlined the evening, followed by a fireworks finale.

Throughout the event, attendees enjoyed inflatable attractions, games, face painting, balloon artists and food vendors. A dunk tank featuring Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Yost also drew crowds, offering a lighthearted activity for families and Soldiers alike.

Maj. Gen. James "Jay" Bartholomees, commanding general of the 25th Infantry Division and U.S. Army Hawaii, reflected on the nation's founding and the Army's role in defending the freedoms established 250 years ago.

"Our Founding Fathers signed the Declaration of Independence and affirmed the ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness," Bartholomees said. "Today, those principles continue to guide our nation, and U.S. Army Hawaii trains every day to remain the knife's edge in the Pacific, ready to defend those freedoms whenever called."

Col. Rachel Sullivan, commander of U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii, thanked those in attendance and highlighted the partnership between the Army and the local community.

"This celebration reflects the strength of our military and local community," Sullivan said. "For more than 250 years, the Army has defended our nation's freedom, and we're proud to celebrate that legacy alongside our Soldiers, families, civilian workforce and our Hawaii neighbors."

The annual Independence Day celebration provides an opportunity for Soldiers and their families to connect with the local community while recognizing the service and sacrifice of generations of Americans. This year's event carried added significance as communities across the nation commemorated the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

The celebration concluded with a fireworks display over Weyand Field, marking the end of an evening that honored the nation's past while recognizing the Soldiers who continue to serve in defense of its future.