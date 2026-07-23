Multiple Asphalt Surface Treatment Projects Scheduled to Begin in Beadle, Buffalo, Clark, Hand, Hyde, and Spink Counties

For Immediate Release:

Thursday, July 23, 2026

Contact:

Brad Letcher, Huron Area Engineer, 605-353-7140

MILLER, S.D. - On Monday, July 27, 2026, crews will begin asphalt surface treatment projects on several segments of S.D. Highways 20, 25, 28, 34, 37, 45, 47 and U.S. Highways 14, 212 in Beadle, Buffalo, Clark, Hand, Hyde, and Spink Counties. Work will begin at S.D. Highway 45 from Miller to U.S. Highway 212 and will proceed through multiple routes as conditions allow. Project routes included in this chip seal project are:

S.D. Highway 45 from Miller to U.S. Highway 212;

S.D. Highway 34/ S.D. Highway 47 from Fort Thompson to Stephan;

U.S. Highway 14 shoulders from Miller to Wessington;

S.D. Highway 28 from west of Carpenter to S.D. Highway 25;

S.D. Highway 37 in Huron from 21st Street to 33rd Street; and

S.D. Highway 20 from Highway 37 to Highway 25.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and pilot car during active working hours. Motorists should expect delays of approximately 15 minutes and are advised to watch for loose rock and fresh oil following chip seal application. Additional work will include brooming, applying a fog seal, and installing permanent pavement markings on completed segments.

The prime contractor for this $4.5 million project is Bituminous Paving, Inc. of Ortonville, MN. The overall project completion date is Friday, Aug. 28, 2026.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-