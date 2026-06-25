Daniel Stringer Named 2026 Phoenix Titan 100 Honoree

Headshot of Daniel Stringer

Total Care Connections CEO recognized as company grows to more than 1,000 team members across Arizona and Colorado.

This recognition reflects the incredible people who have chosen to join Total Care Connections and live out our mission every day.” — Daniel Stringer

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel Stringer, CEO of Total Care Connections , has been named a 2026 Phoenix Titan 100 honoree. The Titan 100 program recognizes Phoenix’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives who demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, and passion in their industries.Stringer’s recognition comes as Total Care Connections continues to experience significant growth, now employing more than 1,000 team members across Arizona and Colorado. Founded in 2009 with $10,000 and self-funded ever since, Total Care Connections has grown from a one-room office where Stringer once slept on the floor into a multi-state healthcare organization serving seniors, people with disabilities, veterans, children, and families.“Being named a Titan 100 honoree is truly humbling,” said Daniel Stringer, CEO of Total Care Connections. “I started this company when I was 22 years old, and as I turn 40 this year, I am overwhelmed with gratitude for what God has allowed us to build. This recognition is not about me alone. It reflects the incredible people who have chosen to join Total Care Connections and live out our mission every day. We have some of the best people in the industry, and I am grateful to lead a company where top talent wants to serve, grow, and make a difference.”Total Care Connections provides a full continuum of home-based care services, including non-medical home care, personal care, family caregiver programs , veteran care, pediatric care, skilled home health, and Medicare-accredited home health services. The company is also expanding its specialized support for the long-term care market while continuing to grow pediatric services across all locations.Over the years, Total Care Connections has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list for 10 years, completed four acquisitions, and expanded its presence throughout Arizona and Colorado. The company plans to continue growing to more than 10 locations over the next several years, while maintaining its commitment to compassionate care, operational excellence, and servant leadership.“We never set out to grow simply for the sake of size,” Stringer added. “Our growth has always been about reaching more families, supporting more caregivers, and creating a place where people can do meaningful work. I am deeply thankful for our leadership team, caregivers, nurses, clinicians, support staff, clients, and families who have been part of this journey.”The 2026 Phoenix Titan 100 honorees and their companies collectively generate more than $10 billion in annual revenue and employ more than 60,000 people across the region and beyond. Honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book, profiled online, and honored at the annual awards celebration on September 24, 2026, at Chateau Luxe Event Venue.About Total Care ConnectionsTotal Care Connections is a home care and home health organization serving seniors, people with disabilities, veterans, children, and families across Arizona and Colorado. Founded in 2009, the company provides non-medical home care, personal care, family caregiver programs, veteran care, pediatric care, skilled home health, and Medicare-accredited home health services. Total Care Connections is committed to serving families with compassion, excellence, and purpose.

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