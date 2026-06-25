Beaver Dam State Park CLOSED

June 25, 2026

Due to the ongoing Grapevine Fire, Beaver Dam State Park is closed as a precautionary measure. For your safety and the safety of our first responders, avoid the area.

If you have a camping reservation, you should have been notified of the closure. If you have not, please contact the main office in Carson City for questions regarding your upcoming trip.

you can learn more about the fire here, https://inciweb.wildfire.gov/incident-information/nveld-grapevine