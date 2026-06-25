THIS IS A NATIONAL GUARD TITLE 32 EXCEPTED SERVICE POSITION. This National Guard position is for a SUPERVISORY INTELLIGENCE OPERATIONS SPECIALIST, Position Description Number PDD1646P01 and is part of the MA ANG 102nd IW, National Guard. This is a Non-Bargaining Unit position. The unit point of contact and contact phone for this position is: Maj Andrew Hiller at andrew.hiller.3@us.af.mil. https://www.usajobs.gov/job/874321900

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