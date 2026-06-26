Distant Vows Streamlines How Couples Legally Get Married Online

Legally get married online with live video ceremonies, licensed officiant coordination, online marriage guidance, and filing support.

Distant Vows makes online marriage simpler for couples who need a legally valid way to get married without travel or long delays.” — Founder, Distant Vows

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distant Vows is an independent online wedding service that helps eligible couples complete legally recognized marriages through live video ceremonies and guided marriage license support.

The service is designed for couples who need a practical marriage option without traveling for an in-person ceremony. Distant Vows supports long-distance couples, online marriage for military couples, same-sex couples, and international couples who are looking for a straightforward legal marriage process.

Through its online marriage process, Distant Vows provides support from ceremony booking and marriage license guidance to licensed officiant coordination, witness support, and marriage certificate delivery support.

“For many couples, the challenge is not deciding to get married. It is finding a process that fits their circumstances,” said a spokesperson for Distant Vows. “Distant Vows helps make online marriage more accessible and easier to understand.”

Legal Online Marriage Support

Distant Vows helps eligible couples complete a U.S. marriage license process and attend a live video ceremony with a licensed officiant. After the ceremony is completed, the marriage license is filed with the appropriate county office, and couples receive a certified U.S. marriage certificate.

The service is built for couples who want a legal marriage ceremony rather than a symbolic virtual wedding. Distant Vows also provides educational resources to help couples understand the steps involved before and after the ceremony.

Couples can learn more about how to legally get married online through Distant Vows.

Serving Couples in Different Situations

Distant Vows works with couples who need a flexible legal marriage option, including long-distance couples, military couples, same-sex couples, and international couples.

Military couples may need to marry before deployment, relocation, or changes in benefits. International couples may need a U.S. marriage certificate before beginning immigration, visa, or family documentation processes. Long-distance couples may be ready to marry but unable to travel to the same location quickly.

The service also provides resources for couples seeking same-sex marriage online through a legally recognized U.S. marriage process. This can be especially helpful for LGBTQ+ couples who live in different locations, prefer a private ceremony, or need a marriage option that does not require travel.

How the Process Works

Distant Vows guides couples through a four-step process:

Step 1: Book the ceremony.

Couples choose a package, select a ceremony date, and receive guidance on next steps.

Step 2: Apply for the marriage license.

Couples complete the marriage license application and verify their identity with government-issued identification.

Step 3: Attend the live video ceremony.

Both partners join a live video ceremony with a licensed officiant. Witnesses are required, and Distant Vows can provide witnesses for couples who need them.

Step 4: Receive the marriage certificate.

After the ceremony, the completed license is filed with the county. Couples receive a digital certified marriage certificate, and a physical certified copy is mailed afterward.

About Distant Vows

Distant Vows is an independent online wedding service and separate brand that helps eligible couples complete legally recognized marriages through live video wedding ceremonies. The company provides support for ceremony booking, marriage license guidance, licensed officiant coordination, witness support, filing support, and marriage certificate guidance.

Distant Vows serves couples across the United States and internationally, including long-distance couples, military couples, LGBTQ+ couples, and other couples facing deployment, relocation, or travel limitations.

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