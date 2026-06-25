Breen Votes for Guardianship Licensure Package, Urges for Continued Work to Protect Wards

LANSING, Mich., June 25, 2026 — The Michigan House passed the Professional Guardian and Conservator Licensure package (House Bills 4727–29 and 4959) this week, which would require licensure for professional guardians and conservators in Michigan using the National Center for Guardianship Certification exam as a credentialing baseline. The legislation would also prohibit unlicensed employees from making independent decisions on behalf of their wards, working to better protect legally incapacitated individuals.

State Rep. Kelly Breen (D-Novi) issued the following statement to emphasize that continued progress is needed to protect ward rights:

“This package is only a start. For years, I have worked hand in hand with the Elder Abuse Task Force to bring forth legislation that would strengthen the rights of wards and add protections to ensure their civil rights and financial stability. I voted for most bills in this package because they take one crucial step in answering who can be entrusted with the licensure and responsibility of acting as a professional guardian or conservator — but this first step cannot be the final one. The bills fail to keep people from coming under unnecessary guardianships, do not require judges to place reasoning on the record, do not require civil financial violations to be screened for in background checks, and do not appropriately provide for investigations or enforcement.

“Beyond naming who can be licensed, we need to address how licensed professional conservators and guardians can most ethically and efficiently provide their crucial services. I urge the House to take up my bipartisan guardianship package, House Bills 4632–35, to ensure conservators provide their services with financial transparency, to empower the attorney general to investigate complaints and to ensure wards’ rights are systemically protected.”