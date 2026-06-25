LA Mobile Notary Marks Third Commission and 170+ Five-Star Reviews

Mobile American Notary and Apostilles — serving Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties since 2018.

Mobile American Notary owner Shawn Rader, recommissioned June 20 by California, reflects on serving LA families through life's hardest moments.

The cases that stay with you aren't the routine ones — it's the father at Cedars-Sinai signing a power of attorney at 11pm after a stroke that morning.” — Shawn Rader, Owner of Mobile American Notary

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most people meet a notary public for a few minutes at a bank counter. Shawn Rader, owner of Mobile American Notary and Apostilles, meets them in hospital ICUs, county jail visiting rooms, hospice bedsides, and immigration attorneys' offices — wherever a signature has to happen and the signer can't come to the notary.This month, the California Secretary of State recommissioned Rader for his third four-year term as a Notary Public — a milestone many notaries never reach, given the state's roughly 137,000 active commissions and the four-year renewal cycle that requires passing a new exam, completing a fresh background check, and posting a $15,000 surety bond every term. His new commission, number 2559391, runs through June 19, 2030."The cases that stay with you aren't the routine ones," Rader said. "It's the father at Cedars-Sinai signing a power of attorney for his daughter at 11pm because he had a stroke that morning and wants her to handle his affairs. It's the inmate at Twin Towers signing a minor travel consent so his ex-wife can take their daughter on a school trip to Mexico. It's the couple two weeks out from their wedding in Italy who just found out their FBI background checks need apostilles before they can legally marry overseas. Those are the calls where being mobile actually matters."Rader was first commissioned in 2018, renewed in 2022, and recommissioned again in June 2026. Over more than eight years across three commissions, Mobile American Notary has earned 170+ five-star reviews and expanded from general mobile notarization into specialized services that few notaries in Los Angeles offer: Hospital and hospice signings at every major LA-area hospital, often coordinating with social workers and chaplains on short notice- Jail signings at LA County's twenty-plus correctional facilities — Men's Central Jail, Twin Towers, Pitchess Detention Center, and others — for power of attorney, minor travel consent, custody affidavits, and estate documents executed from custody Apostille (pronounced uh-poh-STEEL) and document legalization for families moving abroad, international adoptions, and dual-citizenship applications across more than 120 Hague Convention countries- Estate planning and real estate signings in clients' homes, attorneys' offices, and title company conference rooms- Document recording at the LA, Orange, and Ventura County Recorder offices- Live Scan fingerprinting services, returning in 2026, for state licensing, employment background checks, and notary applicants"A notary commission isn't a license to make money — it's a public trust," Rader said. "California requires fingerprinting, a background check, an exam, and a $15,000 surety bond before they hand it to you. Getting recommissioned for a third term means the state took another look at all of that and said yes again. I don't take that lightly."Mobile American Notary serves Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties seven days a week, with same-day and after-hours availability for hospital, hospice, and jail emergencies.About Mobile American NotaryMobile American Notary and Apostilles is a Los Angeles-based mobile notary and document legalization service founded by Shawn Rader, a California Notary Public commissioned since 2018. The company specializes in mobile signings at hospitals, hospices, correctional facilities, and private residences, plus US apostille and document recording services. Mobile American Notary has earned 170+ five-star reviews from clients across Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties.Website: https://www.mobileamericannotary.com Phone: (213) 933-2507Service area: Los Angeles, Orange, and Ventura counties

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