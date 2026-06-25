Protect Your Hearing. Protect Your Brain.

FORT POLK, La. — Master Sgt. Justin Davis didn't realize how much hearing loss was affecting his life until it began affecting the people closest to him.

"My wife thought I wasn't listening when I just couldn't hear her," Davis said. "I'm sure my kids felt it too. It's frustrating for a kid to have to constantly repeat themselves."

Davis' experience illustrates a challenge facing millions of Americans.

Untreated hearing loss can affect far more than a person's ability to communicate. Growing evidence suggests it may also increase the risk of cognitive decline and dementia, including Alzheimer's disease.

While hearing loss does not cause Alzheimer's disease, researchers have identified it as one of the most significant potentially modifiable risk factors associated with dementia. Because hearing loss is identifiable and treatable, health experts say early intervention may support long-term brain health while improving communication and quality of life.

"It's important to understand that hearing is actually a brain process, not just an ear process," said Dr. Aimee Armetta, an audiologist at Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital.

"When hearing loss is present, the auditory system delivers less complete sound information to the brain," she explained. "As a result, the brain must work harder to fill in the missing pieces of speech. When more cognitive resources are devoted to understanding speech, fewer resources may be available for memory, attention and other higher-level thinking skills."

Researchers refer to this phenomenon as increased listening effort—the extra mental energy required to understand conversations when hearing is impaired.

Hearing loss can also reduce social engagement.

"Social interaction provides important cognitive stimulation that helps maintain brain health," Armetta said. "When individuals withdraw from those interactions, they may experience reduced mental stimulation, which has been associated with an increased risk of cognitive decline over time."

Family members are often the first to recognize the signs of hearing loss. Frequently asking others to repeat themselves, increasing the television volume, difficulty understanding speech in noisy environments and withdrawing from conversations may all indicate it's time for a hearing evaluation.

For Soldiers, protecting their hearing is also a matter of readiness.

Military service routinely exposes Soldiers to hazardous noise from weapons systems, aircraft, tactical vehicles and heavy equipment. Capt. Annika Zimmerman, hearing program manager and audiologist at BJACH, said protecting hearing begins long before hearing loss becomes noticeable.

"Many young Soldiers don't think about the long-term effects of hearing loss, but protecting your hearing starts now," Zimmerman said. "The hearing damage we accumulate throughout our lives can have long-term consequences. Taking steps to protect your hearing today is an investment in your future health."

Zimmerman said the Army Hearing Program emphasizes prevention, routine evaluations and early intervention to identify changes before they begin affecting communication and daily life. Those efforts help Soldiers preserve effective communication while supporting long-term readiness and quality of life.

For people experiencing hearing loss, treatment offers benefits beyond simply making sounds louder.

"Hearing aids do much more than simply amplify sound," Armetta said. "They improve access to speech and environmental sounds, allowing the auditory pathways and auditory cortex to receive clearer information."

By reducing listening effort and improving communication, hearing aids help keep the brain actively engaged in conversations, relationships and everyday activities.

For Davis, seeking treatment changed more than his hearing.

"The hearing aids have given me back my attentiveness," he said. "At work and at home. I've been able to spend less time asking 'huh?' and more time enjoying the people around me."

Looking back, Davis hopes others won't wait as long as he did.

"The stigma around seeking medical care is nonsense," Davis said. "I won't lie; I was that person for the first 14 or 15 years of my career. Don't let pride get in the way of your health."