Check the Highway Hotline for Construction Underway Across Saskatchewan

CANADA, June 25 - Released on June 25, 2026

Today, Highways Minister Kim Gartner announced the launch of a bi-weekly construction update. Going forward, bi-weekly construction updates will be released every second Friday at 10 a.m.

All regions of the province are seeing construction activity, with a mix of major highway improvements, bridge projects, resurfacing work and culvert. Work ranges from early-stage projects beginning construction to others in progress or even at completion.

"We are making strong progress this season with projects underway across Saskatchewan," Gartner said. "These investments help improve safety, support economic growth and ensure our highway network remains reliable for the people and industries that rely on it every day."

Some highlights of projects across the province, include:

Completion of a new bridge on Highway 3 over Prairie River near Hudson Bay totaling approximately $2.7 million.

A $6.6 million engineered seal coat project completing 116 km in the Glenavon and Moosomin area will start this month and expected to be completed later this summer, weather permitting.

The ministry is making good progress on a $14.4 million project that will include construction of four passing lanes, a truck climbing lane and four intersection treatments on Highway 17 north of Lloydminster.

With construction activity increasing, motorists can expect reduced speed zones, lane restrictions and detours, flaggers and pilot vehicles in work zones. Drivers are reminded to slow down, stay alert and follow signage to help keep workers and fellow motorists safe.

Tap Plan Go - Check before you go

Before heading out, residents are encouraged to check Saskatchewan's Highway Hotline for up-to-date information on construction zones, road conditions, closures and traffic delays. Visit the Highway Hotline online at: https://www.saskatchewan.ca/highwayhotline or by phone at 511.

"Planning ahead helps you avoid delays and travel safely," Gartner said. "The Highway Hotline is the best way to stay informed throughout the construction season."

Tap the Highway Hotline App, plan your route and then go to your destination giving yourself the time you need to safely arrive.

-30-

For more information, contact: