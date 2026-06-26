Saskatchewan Supports New Critical Minerals Strategy for Western and Northern Canada

CANADA, June 26 - Released on June 26, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan welcomes a new, collaborative critical minerals strategy for western and northern Canada that aims to advance the region's immense resource sector potential.

Developed through close cooperation among western provinces and northern territories, Stronger Together: A Critical Minerals Strategy for Western and Northern Canada outlines a shared approach to strengthening the region's position as a secure and reliable global supplier of critical minerals. Saskatchewan played a key role in shaping the strategy that includes a strong focus on improving export infrastructure and interprovincial transportation corridors.

"As Canada's largest primary producer of critical minerals, Saskatchewan is uniquely positioned to drive the development of secure and dependable supply chains," Energy and Resources Minister Chris Beaudry said. "Working together to improve export infrastructure, including expanding rail and port capacity, will create real advantages for Saskatchewan and strengthen Western Canada's global competitiveness."

The strategy emphasizes the need to prioritize investment in infrastructure, streamline regulatory approval processes and strengthen investor confidence with the goal of moving critical minerals from mine to market more efficiently.

Saskatchewan is the world's largest producer of potash, supporting global food security and the world's second largest producer of uranium, supplying fuel for clean, reliable nuclear energy. In addition to these established core strengths, Saskatchewan is emerging as a key supplier of other high-demand critical minerals such as helium, copper, zinc and lithium which are essential to advanced manufacturing, defence, clean technologies and innovation.

In 2025, Saskatchewan led Canada in mineral resource development spending with annual investment totaling an estimated $6.7 billion, which was 25 per cent of the national total. Saskatchewan also accounted for over 16 per cent of national spending on mineral exploration, surpassing the province's Critical Minerals Strategy goal of reaching 15 per cent of national exploration spending by 2030. In 2026, Saskatchewan exploration spending is expected to grow to $483 million, an increase of 23 per cent compared to 2025.

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