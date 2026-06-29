EvergreenHQ Announces Native Integration with Shift4 Dine POS

EvergreenHQ native integration with Shift4

Sync your Shift4 Dine POS menu directly with EvergreenHQ’s digital software to eliminate manual updates and keep screens accurate in real-time.

Operators shouldn’t have to manage their menu in two places. This integration means your digital displays stay current the moment you make a change in your POS — no extra steps, no stale screens.” — Jeren Chang CEO of EvergreenHQ.com

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bars and restaurants using Shift4 Dine POS can now sync their menus directly with EvergreenHQ's digital menu software — eliminating manual updates and keeping every screen up to date in real time.

Delaware — EvergreenHQ, a leading digital menu software platform for bars and restaurants, today announced a native integration with Dine POS, the restaurant point-of-sale system from Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) — a publicly traded commerce technology company that generated over $4 billion in revenue in 2025 and is on pace to process $240–$260 billion in payments in 2026. The integration is now live and available to all EvergreenHQ customers who operate on Dine POS.

With this connection, menu items, pricing, and availability changes made inside Dine POS automatically push to EvergreenHQ's digital displays — without staff having to touch a screen or log into a second system.

What This Means for Operators

For high-volume venues, menu accuracy isn't optional — it directly affects order flow, guest experience, and revenue. This integration removes persistent pain points. Menu updates made in Dine reflect on EvergreenHQ digital displays automatically. 86'd items and price changes stay in sync without a separate login. Staff spend less time on admin and more time on service and single-location taprooms and multi-unit restaurant groups can scale without complexity.

About the Integration

EvergreenHQ is listed in the official Shift4 Marketplace, making the integration available directly through Shift4 Dine POS built-in ecosystem. Operators can activate the connection in minutes with no additional hardware required.

Shift4 Dine POS is Shift4's all-in-one restaurant management platform, used by thousands of independent restaurants, bars, and hospitality groups across the United States and internationally. Shift4 generated over $4 billion in gross revenue in 2025 and trades publicly on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FOUR.

Availability

The EvergreenHQ + Shift4 Dine integration is available now. Existing EvergreenHQ customers on Shift4 Dine can activate the integration through the Shift4 Marketplace. New customers can visit evergreenhq.com or contact the EvergreenHQ team to get started.

About EvergreenHQ

EvergreenHQ is a digital menu board software platform built for bars, restaurants, and hospitality operators. From single-location taprooms to multi-unit restaurant groups, EvergreenHQ makes it easy to create, manage, and display dynamic digital menus across every screen in the venue. The platform is designed to keep menus accurate, beautiful, and always up to date.

About Shift4 / Dine POS

Shift4 (NYSE: FOUR) is a leading commerce technology company that generated over $4 billion in gross revenue in 2025 and is on pace to process $240–$260 billion in payments in 2026, serving restaurants, hotels, stadiums, and other hospitality businesses across 75+ countries worldwide. Shift4 Dine is Shift4's next-generation restaurant POS platform, offering integrated payments, online ordering, tableside ordering, loyalty, and a built-in marketplace connecting operators to best-in-class third-party tools.

Press Contact:

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EvergreenHQ

A Delaware Company

Connecting Your Digital Menu Board Software: Step by Step Setup

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