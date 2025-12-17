Evergreen + GoTab EvergreenHQ.com Elevate With Evergreen

EvergreenHQ's integration with GoTab gives bars, breweries, taprooms, and restaurants the ability to automate digital and print menu updates easily.

HARRINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EvergreenHQ.com Launches Enhanced GoTab Integration, Delivering Fully Automated Beverage Menu Management for Operators

EvergreenHQ.com announced the expansion of its integration with GoTab, giving bars, breweries, taprooms, and restaurants the ability to automate beverage menu updates across every digital and print touchpoint. With EvergreenHQ’s robust beverage database and GoTab’s flexible commerce platform, operators can now manage their entire beverage program from one dashboard — and push accurate, real-time menu data directly into GoTab with a single click.

This integration eliminates manual updates and ensures consistent, branded menus across digital displays, QR menus, websites, and the GoTab POS, streamlining operations for venues with frequently rotating lists.

How the Integration Works

Centralized Menu Management: Operators build and update beverage menus in EvergreenHQ using a database of more than 1 million beers, wines, spirits, and cocktails with verified ABVs, IBUs, and style descriptions.

One-Click Sync Into GoTab: EvergreenHQ’s product information, pour sizes, and pricing push directly into GoTab, ending double-entry and reducing errors.

Always-Accurate Guest Facing Menus: Updates instantly populate every connected channel — GoTab POS, QR menus, print menus, digital TV screens, and website widgets.

Ideal for Multi-Location Brands: Beverage lists can be duplicated or centrally managed, ensuring standardization while still allowing location-specific differences.

Benefits for Operators

Time Savings & Operational Efficiency

Update a menu once in EvergreenHQ and every GoTab-connected surface updates instantly.



Improved Accuracy

No more outdated tap lists, inconsistent ABVs, or mismatched pricing between channels.



Brand Cohesion

EvergreenHQ menus maintain venue branding across TV screens, mobile menus, and websites.



Guest Experience Boost

Guests always see what’s truly available — improving order confidence and increasing sales.



Leadership (Direct From GoTab)

GoTab CEO and Co-Founder Tim McLaughlin said,

“With this integration, operators save time, eliminate guesswork, and ensure every guest interaction—whether on-site or online—reflects what’s actually available,” said Tim McLaughlin, CEO and Co-Founder of GoTab. “EvergreenHQ.com is a trusted leader in beverage menu management, and we’re thrilled to bring this added capability to GoTab customers.”

Source: gotab.com/latest/gotab-announces-integration-with-evergreenhq-com-to-simplify-menu-management-and-maximize-draft-program-visibility

EvergreenHQ Commentary

“Evergreen was built to make beverage management fast, accurate, and effortless for operators,” said Jeren Chang, CEO of EvergreenHQ.com. “Partnering with GoTab allows us to extend that mission even further. Together, we’re giving operators a smarter, smoother way to manage menus at scale — especially for venues with rotating drafts or high-volume beverage programs.”

Availability

The EvergreenHQ + GoTab.com integration is live and available to all current and new operators. GoTab users can enable Evergreen syncing directly through their account manager or by contacting EvergreenHQ for onboarding assistance.

About EvergreenHQ

EvergreenHQ.com is a leading beverage inventory and digital menu management platform that enables operators to manage tap lists, cocktail menus, bottle lists, and more from one intuitive dashboard. With automatic syncing to TVs, QR menus, web widgets, and print formats, EvergreenHQ helps operators save hours of manual menu work each week.

Press Contact:

Casey Quinn, Marketing Manager

619-512-BEER (2337)

EvergreenHQ

A Delaware Company

