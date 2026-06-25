WEDC awards Vibrant Spaces Grants to 11 communities

Photo Credit: Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce

Projects include new downtown pedestrian corridors, plazas, and stages

MADISON, WI. JUNE 25, 2026 – MADISON, WI. JUNE 25, 2026 – Eleven Wisconsin communities will share more than $500,000 in grants to help create attractive new public spaces — ranging from outdoor theaters and pedestrian-corridors to community gateways and gathering places with outdoor musical instruments.

A mix of rural, urban, and suburban communities across the state will receive the latest round of Vibrant Spaces Grants from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the state’s leading economic development organization.

“Our downtowns are the heart of our communities,” said John W. Miller, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “Creating places where people can get together, socialize, and create memories supports downtown businesses, strengthens local connections, and helps establish a sense of community identity.”

The Vibrant Spaces Grants allow communities to apply for up to $50,000 to assist with local placemaking efforts that will transform vacant or underused spaces into attractive, multipurpose community gathering spaces.

Projects that received Vibrant Spaces Grants this round include:

Ashland – $50,000

The city of Ashland will transform a neglected back alley into a welcoming passageway for citizens and visitors. It will add a moongate, a unique landmark featuring a secured door and gate that will restrict vehicle access. It will also add landscaping, custom bike racks and interpretive signage which honors Ashland’s ecological identity and guides pedestrian engagement. The project will strengthen Ashland’s identity as a creative, pedestrian-centric, historic destination.

Cross Plains – $33,800

The village of Cross Plains will create a pedestrian path to connect the lower parking lot at the new village hall and police station with existing community spaces and amenities, including making bathrooms in the new building accessible from outside, as well as adding bike racks and bike repair station, information kiosks, landscaping, and solar lighting.

Cumberland – $42,000

The city of Cumberland will construct a pavilion near Library Lake to convert a vacant lot into a multipurpose outdoor hub that bridges Cumberland’s Main Street with the revitalized Library Lake. The pavilion will provide a year-round venue for library programming, trail users, and community events. In partnership with Enrichment Through Culture, a mural will turn the space into a visual destination. A collaboration with the Cumberland Area Trails Alliance and the Lake District will integrate the site into the regional trail system.

Darlington – $26,700

The city of Darlington will create a permanent paver stage in Veteran’s Memorial Park with electrical hook-ups, sound system, lighting, wood acoustic panels, and a projector screen. The project will also include seasonal seating and a bike rack. The goal of the project is to create a permanent space for the Tunes at Twilight Summer Music series as well as a space to use for outdoor movie nights and an outdoor theater space that is free for the public.

Green Lake – $50,000

The city of Green Lake will transform a parking lot at the Thrasher Opera House into a gathering space featuring a sculpture of an electric guitar, abstract painting, and a custom metal sculpture. A local artist will create a mural that depicts arts and live music which will provide a placemaking Instagram space. There will also be outdoor musical instruments, including two outdoor, interactive chiming harmony flowers, a xylophone, and a larger-than-life floor piano, plus tables, chairs, sunshades, and planters.

Hortonville – $50,000

The village of Hortonville will update Memorial Square, the area where Memorial Park enters the village’s downtown, and create a welcoming entrance that brings people downtown for events and engagements.

Milwaukee – $50,000

The city of Milwaukee will transform a vacant lot on North 35th Street into Artpark, a community greenspace. The project will include the installation of rain gardens, paving and permeable pavers, upcycled planter boxes, a bike rack, trees, and native plant landscaping featuring a pollinator garden. The park will provide a space to hold programming and annual events.

Prairie du Sac – $50,000

In partnership with the Sauk Prairie Area Chamber of Commerce, the village of Prairie du Sac will convert an unused green space into a downtown connection park. The space, which is located between the Tripp Heritage Museum and Ziegler Photography, will feature decorative seating, ground lighting, a mural extension, and bistro tables. The area will provide a space to host wellness classes, outdoor library activities, and arts, history, and heritage programming.

Sauk City – $50,000

The village of Sauk City will remodel an underused space on Water Street into a pedestrian-orientated gateway that will feature public art, seating, landscaping, and programming. The project includes the creation of a welcome mural that will serve as a local landmark.

Stevens Point – $50,000

The city of Stevens Point will turn the front, alley, and rear commons area of the Portage County Public Library into an interactive public gathering space that supports music, play, and community events. Improvements will include concrete and lighting improvements, landscaping, murals and public art, and the installation of permanent, interactive percussion instruments. Seasonal equipment, including tables, chairs, a portable food cart, stage, tent, games, sound equipment, and lighting will also be purchased.

Waupun – $50,000

The city of Waupun will convert an alley into a pedestrian-friendly public corridor that enhances access to Main Street businesses while increasing parking capacity. The space will feature murals, outdoor seating, a pedestrian corridor, and flexible infrastructure to support live music and community programming. It will also allow the city to reintroduce the Maker’s Market.