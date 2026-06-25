UPDATE: Resurfacing project begins TODAY on Boone County Route CC

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A resurfacing project on Boone County Route CC between U.S. Route 63 and Route V is now underway.

Construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation began resurfacing Route CC today, June 25, starting at U.S. Route 63 and working east toward Route V in Sturgeon. The project is anticipated to be finished before the July 4 holiday, weather permitting.

One lane is expected to remain open throughout the project, with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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