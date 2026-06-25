Rep. Hall highlights new state laws taking effect

STATEHOUSE (June 25, 2026) – Following the conclusion of the 2026 legislative session, State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman) is highlighting new laws taking effect July 1. These new laws will help improve transparency in healthcare pricing and reduce regulations on Indiana's K-12 schools.

Hall highlighted the following new laws that will impact Hoosiers:

House Enrolled Act 1271: Preventing Medical Debt Traps

Hall said a new law establishes rules to protect Hoosier patients from medical debt surprises by directing hospitals to provide clear, written notice of payment assistance programs and prohibits insurers from retroactively reducing reimbursement rates or adjusting a claim to a lower price service.

"We've passed several laws in recent years to tackle high healthcare costs, crack down on bad practices and better empower patients," Hall said. "This law helps ensure patients have the tools and information they need to manage their medical costs and avoid unnecessary debt."

House Enrolled Act 1004: Reducing Education Regulations

Hall said a new law reduces regulations on Indiana's K-12 schools by thousands of words. It removes restrictive, redundant and unnecessary statutory requirements across state and local education entities, and cleans up conflicting definitions, confusing compliance requirements, and unused programs and funds throughout Indiana code. The goal is to reduce the number of regulations schools must navigate so they can focus more on educating our children.

"When government gets out of the way, educators have more room to do what they do best, and that's educating the next generation of Hoosiers," Hall said. "Cutting unnecessary and overly restrictive red tape removes barriers and allows schools to provide the best possible education to students."

Visit iga.in.gov to learn more about these and other new state laws.

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State Rep. Dave Hall (R-Norman) represents House District 62,

which includes all of Brown County, and portions of Monroe and Jackson counties.

Click here to download a high-resolution photo.