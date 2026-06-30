Platinum Copier Solutions Named 2025 GreatAmerica Premier Partner Platinum Copier Solutions Receiving 2025 GreatAmerica Premier Partner Award

Recognition highlights excellence in financing performance, industry partnership, and long-term commitment to customer success

This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the consistency and trust built over many years of partnership within the industry. ” — Kimberly Gonzalez

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Platinum Copier Solutions has been recognized as a 2025 GreatAmerica Premier Partner by GreatAmerica Financial Services, a leading provider of equipment financing and business technology solutions in the United States.This annual recognition is awarded to select office technology partners who demonstrate consistent financing performance, strong operational integrity, and a continued commitment to delivering value to customers. The designation reflects both business achievement and a long-standing partnership built on trust and shared success.GreatAmerica works with thousands of dealers and technology providers nationwide, offering tailored financing programs that help businesses acquire essential office technology with greater flexibility and efficiency. The Premier Partner designation is reserved for organizations that maintain strong collaboration and meet significant financing milestones throughout the year.Platinum Copier Solutions continues to strengthen its position within the office technology industry through reliable service, customer-focused solutions, and trusted manufacturer partnerships. The company provides managed print services, copier leasing , and a full range of office technology solutions designed to support organizations of all sizes.With decades of combined industry experience, Platinum Copier Solutions remains committed to helping businesses streamline operations and improve productivity through dependable equipment, flexible financing options, and responsive service.“This recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects the consistency and trust built over many years of partnership within the industry,” said Kimberly Gonzalez, Founder and Owner of Platinum Copier Solutions. “We’re proud to work alongside GreatAmerica and remain committed to delivering reliable technology solutions and service our customers can depend on every day.”This recognition reinforces the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence and its continued role as a trusted partner in the office technology space.About Platinum Copier SolutionsPlatinum Copier Solutions is a woman-owned provider of copiers, printers, and managed print solutions serving businesses across the United States. With more than 60 years of combined experience, the company delivers office technology solutions designed to improve workflow efficiency, reduce operational friction, and support long-term business growth.The company partners with leading manufacturers, including Sharp, HP, and RICOH, offering flexible purchasing, leasing, rental, and financing options to meet a wide range of business needs. Every solution is supported by certified technicians who ensure reliable performance and ongoing service excellence.Platinum Copier Solutions maintains a AAA+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and has earned more than 130 five-star customer reviews, reflecting a strong reputation built on trust, responsiveness, and technical expertise.

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