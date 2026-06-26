ASG Information Technologies Ranks #58 on the 2026 MSP 501

2026 MSP 501 Rank

Ranked #58 on the 2026 MSP 501, ASG becomes Connecticut’s top-ranked managed service provider.

We're proud to hold the #1 spot in Connecticut, a reflection of the team we've built and the standard we've set for what managed IT should look like in this market.” — Ryan Kreger, Chief Executive Officer

WALLINGFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ASG Information Technologies has been named to the 2026 MSP 501 for the fourth year in a row, ranking #58 on the annual list of the world’s top managed service providers.

Breaking into the top 100 is a major milestone for ASG. After nearly 30 years in business, this recognition reflects how far ASG has come and the trust it has built with businesses across Connecticut and New England.

The MSP 501 is one of the most respected rankings in the managed services industry. It looks beyond company size and focuses on long term business strength, recurring revenue, profitability, and operational performance.

This year’s list was one of the most competitive in its history. Companies recognized on the 2026 MSP 501 averaged more than $32 million in annual revenue. Recurring revenue made up nearly 60 percent of that total, with average growth reaching 10 percent. ASG’s ranking places the company among the top performing managed service providers in the country and the highest ranked MSP in Connecticut.

"ASG Information Technologies has been ranked #58 in the world on the Channel Futures MSP 501, one of the most respected global ranking of managed service providers," said Ryan Kreger, Chief Executive Officer of ASG Information Technologies. "Each year we've submitted, our ranking has climbed, and this year's result puts us in the top 12% of MSPs worldwide. We're also proud to hold the #1 spot in Connecticut, a reflection of the team we've built and the standard we've set for what managed IT should look like in this market. Thank you to the team we have here and our awesome clients that we're grateful to serve."

"The 2026 MSP 501 winners represent the highest performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. Everyone wants to be a 501 because they stand head and shoulders above the competition," said Robert DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Channel Events. "Today's managed services organizations serve as the backbone to the world's small, medium, and large organizations, and the MSP 501 sets the standard for all other MSPs. These managed service providers aren't just keeping pace with the industry, they're actively shaping the future of managed services. Making the MSP 501 list is a testament to their commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and their ability to deliver exceptional value to their clients in an increasingly complex technology landscape."

"The MSP 501 represents far more than a ranking, it's the definitive benchmark for excellence in the managed services industry, and a reflection of our unwavering commitment to serving the channel community," said Kelly Danziger, General Manager, Channel Partners and MSP Summit. "Our team works year round to provide the insights, connections, and platforms that empower MSPs to grow and thrive in an ever evolving market."

ASG Information Technologies was also named a 2026 Cloudtango MSP Select winner earlier this year, adding to what has already been a strong year of industry recognition for the company. While the MSP 501 measures business performance and long term operational strength, Cloudtango highlights excellence in service delivery, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and customer satisfaction. ASG is proud of both achievements and will continue working to raise the bar even higher.

ABOUT ASG INFORMATION TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 1997, ASG Information Technologies provides IT support and network security services to businesses across Connecticut and New England. The company focuses on helping organizations get more value from their technology by aligning IT with business goals, while improving performance, managing costs, and reducing risk.

ASG delivers managed IT services, cybersecurity, and strategic IT consulting, with an emphasis on long term partnerships and consistent service. By taking a proactive and structured approach to IT, ASG helps clients operate more efficiently and stay competitive as they grow.

Learn more: https://www.asgct.com

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