Press Release Distribution Strategy: How to Get Media Coverage and Earned Media

A press release isn’t meant to live only on your website. It also serves as a tool designed to get your news in front of the right audience.

Making press release distribution part of your overall public relations strategy is a smart way to increase visibility and improve the chances of media pickups and earned media coverage.

Press release distribution services provide access to hundreds, sometimes thousands, of news sites, journalists, and content platforms where your story can be published or syndicated.

Think of it this way: instead of relying solely on cold emails or calls to reporters individually, you are distributing your news through a network that already connects with media outlets and publishers.

What are media pickups?

Media pickups generally refer to when a press release is republished or covered by journalists, news websites, blogs, or other media outlets.

This can also include syndication through wire networks, meaning the press release is shared and reposted across other online outlets. It may also be placed on partner news sites via distribution platforms like EIN Presswire, Cision, and Business Wire.

There are several ways media pickups happen:

Verbatim publication : A press release is republished on news sites or partner platforms exactly as written. While it isn’t original reporting, it still adds to your overall presence online because it can appear on multiple sites and may show up in search results.

Earned media coverage: Journalists use the release as a source and write their own story based on the news.

Mentions and interviews: A company spokesperson may be quoted, interviewed, or referenced in a reporter’s coverage.

Syndication: The press release is distributed through news networks and can be republished on other websites that regularly run wire content.

In many cases, a single press release can lead to a mix of these outcomes, depending on how widely it spreads and who picks it up.

By using a distribution platform, brands give their news the opportunity to reach a broad network of journalists, publishers, and platforms, while much of the outreach and syndication is handled for them.

The value comes from building brand awareness over time, positioning a brand so its information can surface in search engines and AI systems, and appearing on credible news platforms that help reinforce trust.

Example of media pickups from a press release

Let’s say, for instance, a local band is announcing an upcoming performance at a major event on a national stage or opening for a well-known artist or group.

The process starts with crafting a strong press release that includes a clear, SEO-driven headline and a lead paragraph that highlights the most important details right away.

As part of the band’s PR strategy, the news release is then distributed through a distribution service such as EIN Presswire, Cision, or similar platforms.

Because the announcement is tied to the music industry, distribution would typically target entertainment publications, music blogs, and local media outlets in both the event location and the group’s hometown.

Once distributed, the news release enters syndication. In other words, it is republished and shared across a network of news sites and platforms through the wire or news distribution service.

How press releases can create a ripple effect of media pickups

In the example about the band, news about their performance could appear on multiple online platforms, niche music blogs, local news sites, or even trade publications.

In some cases, it can also be published on industry-specific pages like the Music Industry Newswire, where content is grouped by topic and updated regularly.

Some distribution networks, such as EIN Presswire, also include potential placements on outlets within the USA Today Network.

While not guaranteed, this can open the door for more local exposure. For example, if the band is based in Tallahassee, FL, the release could potentially be picked up by a local publication such as the Tallahassee Democrat, which is part of the USA TODAY Network.

An added bonus is that the same news release, if republished verbatim, can sometimes influence a reporter to develop a separate original story, including interviews with the band members. That’s earned media coverage.

In some cases, that visibility can lead to additional earned media, such as a radio or podcast interview.

Using press release distribution platforms, the band’s news is likely to gain broader visibility, surfacing in Google News results or on national news sites like The Associated Press.

Not every news release reaches that level of exposure, but broader and more targeted distribution can improve the chances.

What results look like from press release distribution

Today, press release distribution results are twofold, helping brands gain both media exposure and visibility across search engines and AI-driven platforms.

These efforts can lead to online publication, media coverage, and a stronger presence in search results. Press releases can also help inform AI-powered search tools, which increasingly rely on published content to surface accurate information about brands and companies.

From a PR standpoint, whether working with an agency or using a distribution platform directly, the goal is to generate measurable outcomes such as media pickups, increased website traffic, and overall brand awareness.

Benefits of press release distribution for SEO

Sending press releases can support SEO, or how content appears in search engine results on platforms such as Google. Without proper visibility, even strong content can get buried deep in search results.

When press releases are published on credible websites, they can help increase exposure, drive referral traffic, and create backlinks, all of which can support a brand’s broader SEO efforts over time.

They also help to increase published content about a brand, which can help search engines and AI-driven tools surface more accurate information.

Industry research points to the value of search visibility. One study from Sitecentre found that organic search accounts for a majority of website traffic, with optimized content playing a key role in attracting visitors.

Press releases can contribute to that by adding keyword-rich content and increasing the chances of being referenced or linked to by other sites.

How follow‑ups can help press releases gain traction

Even after a press release is published through a newswire service, it’s still a good opportunity to follow up with the media. A follow‑up can help a reporter develop a new angle, or sometimes decide to publish the release as is.

Organizations, brands and companies often send follow‑up pitches by email, with the press release in the body of the email or attached. Journalists may also get personalized social media messages or occasional phone calls about news they might want to cover.

With many journalists receiving several pitches a day, it’s easy for a reporter or producer to miss a press release in their inbox or a phone call. That’s why having a plan to reach back out to the media can make a difference.

A good rule of thumb: journalists typically prefer emails. Start with an email, then decide whether a call is necessary based on the contact information available in the journalist’s or publication’s profile. Some reporters list their phone numbers specifically to encourage calls or texts.

This doesn’t mean calling or emailing every hour to check on the status of a press release. A reasonable window is five to seven business days. For time‑sensitive stories, it’s appropriate to follow up within two to three days.

Ultimately, following up on a press release can help you connect with journalists about potential coverage or prompt them to do more research on the organization or brand. Publishing the release through a PR distribution service also helps ensure it appears in AI search results and search engines, making it easier for journalists to find when they look for background information.

Maximizing media pickups

Maximizing media pickups is a core goal in public relations. Simply distributing a press release is not always enough. Relevance and timing play a major role in whether a story gains traction. Consistent posting on social media about brand or organization news can also help support visibility and engagement.

A more targeted approach focuses on reaching the right audience rather than just volume.

The best plan for many small or midsize businesses, as well as PR firms, is to have a mix of distribution services in their arsenal rather than just one.

When it comes to improving media pickups, several key strategies matter:

Reaching the right journalists and outlets based on industry or location

Aligning your press release with relevant beats, such as entertainment, business, or local news

Distributing across multiple channels, including news sites, trade publications, and search platforms

Tracking performance, including where the release is published and how it spreads

A targeted distribution strategy gives a press release a better shot at catching reporters’ attention, driving follow‑up coverage, and strengthening search visibility. With the right PR tools and networks, a single press release can reach the masses, generate meaningful media pickups, and build long‑term awareness.

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