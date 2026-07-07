Heard on the Streets: PR Pro Pam Perry on How To Build Your Brand In The Age of AI.

Pam Perry, CEO of Pam Perry PR, joins the first episode of our new video podcast, Heard on the Streets, to break down the shift from SEO to GEO, Generative Engine Optimization, and what it takes to stay visible as AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini become where people go for answers.

“SEO gets you on page one of Google. GEO gets you inside the answer ChatGPT gives.”

Pam’s take: press releases aren’t going anywhere. AI models pull from authoritative, indexed content to build their answers, and a well-crafted release still earns that spot. She also breaks down why over-automated content falls flat, how live quotes and personal narrative build trust that AI can’t fake, and why repurposing one piece of long-form content beats constantly chasing new platforms.

Three things worth stealing from this one:

Pick 5 platforms and stay consistent. Trying to be everywhere is how you burn out.

Write for a 5th grader, not an algorithm. Simple, clear, conversational content wins with humans and AI.

Repurpose everything. One long-form video becomes a dozen clips. Watch the full conversation, then subscribe for the next one. New episodes each month!

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