Governor Moore Announces New Workforce Partnership with RAISE US

Updated: Thursday, June 25, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore today announced Maryland’s partnership with RAISE US, a national non-profit organization that partners with states, employers, workers, and educators to build workforce infrastructure that supports and trains workers to thrive in an AI economy. The partnership between RAISE US and the state will further the Moore-Miller administration’s work in preparing Maryland workers, employers, and community organizations to succeed in a future shaped by AI and emerging technologies.

“Marylanders are concerned about how quickly artificial intelligence is moving, and they want to know what it means for their jobs, their families, and their future,” said Gov. Moore. “That’s why my administration is moving with urgency to empower and strengthen our workforce with the skills, tools, and resources they need to meet this moment. This partnership with RAISE US builds on our commitment to creating real pathways to work, wages, and wealth for all.”

In Maryland, RAISE US will design and pilot new corporate incentives to retrain and redeploy workers, fresh approaches to support people through job transitions, and training models tied to real employer demand. The partnership will expand Maryland’s Service Year Option pathways into sectors such as healthcare and education, launch a competitive fund for innovative career transition models, and create an accelerator that helps displaced workers pursue entrepreneurship.

“America has a technology strategy for leading the global AI competition. It does not yet have a people strategy — and we cannot lead without one,” said Gina Raimondo, Co-founder and CEO of RAISE US. “If we build the best AI systems in the world and leave millions of Americans behind, we won’t have won anything; we’ll have automated our own decline. I believe AI will create new jobs and industries over time, but the transition could be disruptive, and it’s already underway. We shouldn’t fearmonger, but we can’t pretend our training and worker support systems are ready, either. It’s time for innovative and practical solutions. This moment demands ambition, urgency, and creativity. We've assembled the country's leading companies, best economists, and philanthropy at a scale rarely seen — all to advance new ideas and incentives, pilot them with governors and business, and scale what works.”

“This isn’t red versus blue; it’s an all-hands-on-deck moment,” said Eric Holcomb, Co-Founder and Co-Chair of RAISE US Board of Directors. “As governor, I made workforce development the centerpiece of my administration that helped train Hoosiers in every corner of the state. I learned this work gets done at the state level, in partnership with employers — not by mandates from Washington. RAISE US gives state leaders a playbook that connects more Americans with the skills and careers needed in the years ahead.”

The Moore-Miller administration continues to directly invest in workforce development to prepare for and lead in the new AI economy, reinforcing the administration’s dedication to Maryland’s workforce. Earlier this year, Governor Moore announced a $4 million investment, administered by the Maryland Department of Labor, to expand hands-on training opportunities to grow Maryland’s lighthouse sector workforce and strengthen local cybersecurity initiatives. In February, Governor Moore also announced the Lighthouse Industries and AI Internship program to expand training and experiential learning opportunities in life sciences, technology, aerospace and defense, and manufacturing for college seniors and recent graduates.

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