Governor Moore Announces Expedited USM Admissions Support and $800 Credit for Students Disenrolled by Howard University

Updated: Thursday, July 30, 2026

Impacted Students Can Receive Expedited Admissions Assistance and Financial Relief to Continue Their Education This Fall

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore today announced expedited admissions support and an $800 credit for any student affected by Howard University’s recent disenrollment of incoming students who are seeking to attend a University System of Maryland institution this fall.

The governor has directed the Maryland Higher Education Commission and the University System of Maryland to establish a coordinated process to help affected students identify available programs, navigate financial aid options, and seek expedited late admissions review at participating USM institutions with available capacity.

Impacted students who enroll at a participating USM institution will also receive an $800 credit to offset the nonrefundable enrollment and housing deposits they paid to Howard University.

“These students worked hard, earned admission to college, and were preparing to begin the next chapter of their lives,” said Gov. Moore. “Historically Black Colleges and Universities are pillars of education, research, and excellence for our entire country, and we support any young person pursuing their future through higher education. Maryland is moving with urgency to give them a clear path forward—with hands-on support, expedited admissions assistance, and financial relief—so they can stay on track toward earning their degree.”

Individuals impacted by this decision are encouraged to contact Maryland Higher Education Commission through the Office of Student Financial Assistance (OFSA) at [email protected] so that staff can provide personalized guidance and help them explore the financial aid options available to continue their education with as little disruption as possible.

“The University System of Maryland is committed to helping these displaced students,” said University System of Maryland Chancellor Jay Perman. “Our goal is to help these students continue with their education with as little interruption as possible.”

“We feel for the students who were excited and ready to continue their educational journey at Howard University," said University System of Maryland Board of Regents Chair Linda R. Gooden. “Here in Maryland, the University System of Maryland is set in lockstep with the Moore-Miller Administration in support of students and ready to provide options for these students who need to continue pursuing higher education and their future with zeal.”

The Moore-Miller administration has prioritized eliminating barriers for young Marylanders pursuing higher education through the Maryland Transfer Intensive, a state of the art, user-friendly, and intuitive financial aid system (MDSIS), and one of the most diverse financial aid portfolios in the country.

Under Governor Moore, Maryland has increased funding to HBCUs by nearly 60%, investing $1.34 billion from FY24 through FY26 toward Maryland’s HBCUs: Bowie State, Coppin State, Morgan State, and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES). In December 2024, Governor Wes Moore signed Executive Order 01.01.2024.38, titled Delivering a More Efficient, Equitable, and Competitive Procurement System for Maryland. This executive action underscored the Moore-Miller Administration’s commitment to transforming procurement into a powerful lever for equity and economic growth, including Section K, in which all units of state government are directed to consider the capabilities and services available at Maryland’s four HBCUs to meet their unit’s service contract needs through interagency agreements (IAAs) administered by the Maryland Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

In May 2025, a partnership between the Office of Governor Wes Moore, the Maryland Department of General Services’ Office of State Procurement (OSP), DBM, the Office of Small, Minority, and Women Business Affairs (OSBA), and Maryland’s four HBCUs was established through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance HBCU participation in state opportunities and leverage their expertise in critical areas. This collaboration aims to leverage HBCU subject matter expertise, research capabilities, and various services to enhance economic growth, foster equity and inclusivity, and achieve or exceed the state’s 5% utilization goal for Maryland’s HBCUs in IAAs.

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