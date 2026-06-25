Non-lethal wolf deterrence grants announced

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) has awarded the Northeast Washington Wolf-Livestock Management grant to a cattle producers association.



An advisory board reviewed all grant applications and selected the Cattle Producers of Washington (CPoW) to receive $397,440 from the 2021 Northeast Washington Wolf-Livestock Management grant for its wolf deterrence project. The funding comes from a state legislative appropriation of $952,000 for fiscal year 2022 and fiscal year 2023.



CPoW’s project involves using conflict specialists to address wolf issues in Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille and Okanogan counties.



The appropriation from the Legislature also directed funds to the Ferry and Stevens counties sheriff’s departments, which will receive $184,000 jointly to address wolf deterrence activities. Another $294,400 is directed to the Northeast Washington Wolf-Cattle Collaborative for its wolf deterrence work.



Eight percent of the funds provided by the Legislature was intended to cover WSDA’s cost of administering the grants, which involves ensuring that projects selected to receive funding are in compliance with state law and regulations.



Visit agr.wa.gov/grants to find more information about the Northeast Washington Wolf Livestock Management grant.