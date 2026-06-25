Applications now open for NE WA Wolf-Livestock Management grants

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) is now accepting applications for the Northeast Washington Wolf-Livestock Management grants.



Read the Request for Proposals to learn the general requirements and review the application instructions. The NE Washington Wolf-Livestock Management Grant application is available on our website and must be submitted to WSDA by Monday, July 1.



Applications are open to nonprofit, community-based organizations. The nonprofits must have advisory boards with personnel from relevant agencies such as the U.S. Forest Service or the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. Other similar agencies may be acceptable.



First established during the 2017 legislative session, these grants are meant to support community-based efforts for using nonlethal methods of deterring wolves from livestock.



The grants are intended to support projects equally within four eligible counties - Stevens, Pend Oreille, Okanogan and Ferry counties. This year, the state Legislature provided $352,000 to continue this grant program for the 2020-2022 biennium.



You can review the 2017 Northeast Washington Wolf-Livestock Management Grant Awards to see which projects were funded in the previous round.