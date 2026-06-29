PrivacyScrubber 1.5.2 Adds Offline OCR & Omnibox Quick-Scrub for AI Workflows

PrivacyScrubber - PII masking Tool for AI and LLMs Chat GPT PII scrubbing extension 1.5.2 Data masking extension popup for OCR EXCEL TXT DOCX PDF

Zero-Trust PII sanitizer PrivacyScrubber v1.5.2 introduces a seamless Chrome address bar quick-scrub, offline OCR relay, and enhanced memory profile guards.

Don’t ban AI. PrivacyScrubber’s Zero-Trust Data Sanitization (ZTDS) stops leaks in-browser before data hits the cloud, ensuring instant SOC 2 and GDPR compliance.” — Ilya Sibiryakov, Founder of PrivacyScrubber

RAANANA, ISRAEL, June 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PrivacyScrubber, the creator of 100% client-side privacy tools for generative AI, today released version 1.5.2 of its browser extension. The update introduces offline Optical Character Recognition (OCR) for scanned documents, a quick-scrub address bar shortcut, and compliance-ready tools designed to stop data leaks before they reach AI servers.As businesses integrate AI assistants like ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini into their workflows, they face a growing risk: employees accidentally copying and pasting client agreements, proprietary code, and personal data (PII) into public AI models. Under strict regulations like GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 2, these leaks can lead to severe fines and compromised intellectual property.PrivacyScrubber solves this using a Zero-Trust Data Sanitization (ZTDS) architecture. Operating entirely in the browser’s local RAM, the extension intercepts prompts before they leave the user's computer. It automatically replaces sensitive names, emails, addresses, and financial figures with secure tokens (e.g., [NAME_1], [FINANCIAL_2]). Once the AI replies, PrivacyScrubber restores the original details in-place on the screen. The real data never touches any external servers.What’s New in PrivacyScrubber v1.5.2:Omnibox Address-Bar Quick-Scrub: Users can now sanitize text instantly without opening the extension window. By typing ps in the Chrome address bar, hitting Space, and pasting the text, PrivacyScrubber automatically tokenizes the content and copies it to the clipboard.Offline OCR & PDF Redaction (Manifest V3): Using Chrome’s new Manifest V3 standards, PrivacyScrubber utilizes an asynchronous service worker relay to run heavy image and scanned PDF OCR processing locally on the user's device. A built-in watchdog script ensures high-performance processing without lag.Persistent Compliance Profiles: To prevent startup delays, the extension loads active security profiles (such as Legal, Financial, or HR configurations) instantly. This ensures that customized redaction settings are active from the very first keystroke.Optimized Compact UI: The extension interface has been refined to fit Chrome's strict window height limits, ensuring a clean, lag-free user experience during batch file operations."Version 1.5.2 makes data privacy practical for fast-moving teams," said Ilya Sibiryakov, Founder of PrivacyScrubber. "By running OCR and text sanitization entirely offline, we prove that protecting client data doesn't have to slow down your workflow."PrivacyScrubber requires no user account, logs zero data, and passes the "Airplane Mode Test"—proving that all security features remain fully functional even when the computer is completely disconnected from the internet.Availability and Pricing PrivacyScrubber is available for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge. A free tier is available for standard text sanitization. The TEAMS plan is available at a flat rate of $99/month, offering unlimited seats, batch processing, and custom offline regex profiles. Organizations can request a 14-day free trial of all advanced features by submitting a simple request form on our website. Custom enterprise options are also available for air-gapped on-premise deployments.Learn more at PrivacyScrubber.com.

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