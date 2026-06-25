Validata introduces Daphne, the Agentic AI co-pilot for Payment Operations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Validata Group today announced Daphne, its AI-powered co-pilot for payment exceptions, investigations, and reconciliation, to bring natural language and voice-based interaction to payment operations teams, leading to large gains in operational efficiency by increasing system interaction fluidity for staff working principally in reconciliation, and exceptions and investigations areas. Embedded across the entire Validata application suite, Daphne brings natural language and voice interaction to the daily work of payment operations teams, helping them resolve cases faster and make better-informed decisions.Daphne understands user intent through advanced AI and NLP, retrieving the most relevant data for each query through precise similarity search across Validata’s connected systems, giving users an accurate, grounded answer without navigating multiple screens.A Conversational Layer Across Payment OperationsUsers can ask Daphne about a case’s status, request supporting documents, surface similar past investigations, or get a summary of outstanding reconciliation breaks, all through conversation. Daphne automates routine tasks and orchestrates multi-step workflows while maintaining a full audit trail. It also supports voice interaction, letting users speak naturally to take actions like pulling up records or initiating workflows.Every answer Daphne provides and every action it takes is traceable back to its source data, supporting the audit and governance requirements of regulated environments.“With Daphne, we’re giving banks and financial institutions a co-pilot that doesn’t just respond — it understands the data behind every payment exception, investigation, and reconciliation break, and acts accordingly. AI is no longer just a feature or a chat bot, but an operating layer – with agentic workflows, embedded intelligence and compliance working together.” said Vaios Vaitsis, Founder & CEO of Validata Group.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.