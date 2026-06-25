773 Group Helps Manufacturers Source Components and Recover Value From Excess Inventory

A hybrid stocking distributor of semiconductors and electronic components Supply Chain Solution https://www.773grp.com/

773 Group stocks components across many categories, offers services like tape and reel and testing, and buys excess inventory from overstocked companies.

Our job is to keep customers in production. When a part is discontinued or stuck in allocation, we make sure they don't miss a beat, whether we hold safety stock or go find what they can't get.” — Owner, 773 Group

CUMMING, GA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 773 Group, an electronic component distributor and government contractor, supplies parts from a wide range of manufacturers and helps companies recover value from surplus inventory they no longer need.The company stocks components across many product categories and serves original equipment manufacturers, contract manufacturers, and printed circuit board assembly houses. Customers can source single parts or a full bill of materials from one supplier, which cuts down the time spent chasing hard-to-find and end-of-life components across multiple vendors.Beyond standard distribution, 773 Group offers value-added services that get parts ready for the production line. These include tape and reel for automated pickup on surface-mount assembly equipment, component testing, and kitting. Doing this work ahead of time saves customers a step on the factory floor and lowers the risk of a line going down.The company also runs an excess component program for businesses that are overstocked or holding parts they no longer use. Instead of writing those parts off, a company can sell its surplus to 773 Group and recover value from inventory that would otherwise sit on a shelf or get scrapped. Buyers gain another source of supply, and sellers get a way to clear space and offset losses.Quality is a constant focus. 773 Group inspects incoming stock and works to keep counterfeit and substandard parts out of the supply chain, a problem that has grown as shortages push buyers toward unfamiliar sources. The company holds CAGE Code 9LUF0 and supports defense and government customers through its NSN parts operation."Customers come to us when they need parts fast and when they have parts they want to move," said a spokesperson for 773 Group. "We try to be useful on both sides of that. If a manufacturer is sitting on excess stock, we can take it off their hands. If a buyer needs something that has gone end of life, we go find it."About 773 Group773 Group is an electronic component distributor and government contractor based in Cumming, Georgia. The company supplies components to manufacturers in many industries, offers value-added services such as tape and reel, testing, and kitting, and buys excess inventory from overstocked businesses. It also sources military and aerospace parts by National Stock Number for defense and government customers.Browse components: https://www.773grp.com/collections/categories Search for a part: https://www.773grp.com/search Sell excess inventory: https://www.773grp.com/pages/excess Value-added services: https://www.773grp.com/pages/value-added-services Company information: https://www.773grp.com/pages/about-us

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