DNR Seeks Public Comment on Proposed Private Dock Rules for Georgia's Coast
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Coastal Resources Division (CRD) is seeking public comment on proposed rules governing private recreational docks (associated with residences) located over state-owned tidal water bottoms.
CRD on Tuesday, June 23, briefed the Georgia Board of Natural Resources on a proposal to amendments to Subject 391-2-1 of the Rules of the Department of Natural Resources. These new rules would establish a formalize the current process for CRD to authorize the construction, reconstruction, modification, and maintenance of private docks in Georgia's tidal waters by issuing revocable licenses. The rules would also formalize the process for inspections and enforcement of private dock standards.
The proposed rules largely codify existing procedures that CRD is using to review private dock applications. The rules apply only to private recreational docks located over state-owned tidal water bottoms and do not affect commercial docks, marinas, or community and neighborhood docks. The proposal will provide a transparent, publicly reviewed framework for how private dock applications are evaluated and approved while continuing to allow residential access to Georgia's creeks, rivers, and tidal waterways.
The proposed rules are the culmination of a multi-year effort that included extensive public outreach, stakeholder engagement, and review by the Board of Natural Resources. Following public input received in 2024, CRD paused the rulemaking process and convened a stakeholder committee comprised of citizens and representatives from the marine regulatory, consulting, and construction industries. The committee met from July 2024 through May 2025, resulting in both a consensus document and minority report. CRD subsequently hosted a public town hall meeting and incorporated additional public feedback into the current proposal.
"One of the biggest misconceptions we've heard is that these rules create a completely new dock permitting program," said Jill Andrews, CRD's chief of Coastal Management. "In reality, much of what is proposed reflects the process we've been using. The difference is that these standards would now be written into rule, giving property owners, applicants and contractors a clear and consistent set of expectations that can't be changed without approval by the Board of Natural Resources."
Private recreational docks provide waterfront property owners with access to navigable waterways for boating, fishing and other water-dependent recreational activities. Since the expiration of a federal Programmatic General Permit in 2022, applicants have been required to obtain both a federal permit and a state-issued revocable license. The proposed rules would formally codify standards and procedures that have been administered under an interim operating framework while rulemaking proceeded.
CRD recognizes that questions have been raised regarding the proposed rules and encourages interested citizens to review the full proposal.
The department emphasizes that the rules are intended to provide greater clarity and consistency in the review of private recreational dock applications, and do not impose new fees or professional certification requirements on applicants or dock builders. The proposed rules also include a formal process for addressing violations.
Written public comments will be accepted through July 24, 2026. Mailed comments must be postmarked by July 24, and emailed comments will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. on that date.
Comments may be submitted to:
Jill Andrews
Coastal Resources Division
One Conservation Way
Brunswick, GA 31520
Email: crd.comments@dnr.ga.gov
The Board of Natural Resources is scheduled to consider final adoption of the proposed rules at its meeting on Aug. 25, 2026, at 9 a.m. in the DNR Boardroom, 2 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SE, Suite 1252 East, Atlanta, Georgia.
Additional Resources
About the Coastal Resources Division
The mission of the Coastal Resources Division is to balance coastal development and protection of the coast's natural assets, socio-cultural heritage and recreational resources for the benefit of present and future generations.
Media Contact
Tyler Jones
Public Information Officer
Coastal Resources Division
Georgia Department of Natural Resources
tyler.jones@dnr.ga.gov
912-230-9709
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