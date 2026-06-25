Posted 06.24.2026

06.24.2026 - System Pressure Advisory –Bent Tree and Harborage Dr. Area, Ocean Isle Beach

PWS ID No. NC-04-10045

The water consumers of Brunswick County Public Utilities along the Bent Tree and Harborage Drive Area, Ocean Isle Beach located at:

Bent Tree Trail (addresses 1743 to 1774)

Harborage Drive (addresses 1756 to 1771)

Twisted Oak (addresses 1760 to 1776)

Intracoastal Drive SW (addresses 1736 to 1740)

Heron Point (address 1725)

are experiencing periods of low water pressure and outages caused by a water main break. Periods of low or no pressure in the distribution system increase the potential for back-siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

Until further notice, Brunswick County Public Utilities and the NC Division of Water Resources advise consumers to boil all water or use bottled water for human consumption. Consumption includes drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation. Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute should kill any disease-causing organisms that may be present in the water.

Approximately thirty-seven (37) connections have been affected. Affected customers will be notified by Utilities News Flash and Ready Brunswick. These are residential connections.

This advisory will remain in effect until further written notification is issued. Brunswick County will provide additional information when this advisory is lifted.

For additional questions, please call:

Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 4:30 pm: (910) 253-2657

After Hours or Holidays: (910) 755-7921, (910) 371-3490, or (910) 454-0512

Also, you may follow the link below to Utilities News Flash:

Thank you for your cooperation and patience during this period.

This advisory has been issued on 06.24.2026 by Adam Sellers of Brunswick County Public Utilities.







