Global Threat Intelligence Platform Exposes Network Threats Before Impact

Global Threat Intelligence is the world's most comprehensive threat intelligence engine.

Built on over 15 years of automated machine and behavioral threat data to solve the generative AI voice deepfake crisis

Global Threat Intelligence gets enterprises the raw data they need to preemptively handle the biggest risk to their voice networks today.” — Mike Wagner, CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RedShift Networks, the leader in communications detection and response for voice security, today announced extended access to its Global Threat Intelligence platform to solve the accelerating artificial intelligence (AI)-driven voice deepfake crisis for today’s enterprises.

The launch comes at a crucial tipping point. Employees at more than 40% of organizations have faced a deepfake combined with social engineering on an audio call. Modern AI tools continue to accelerate successful voice phishing (vishing) attempts. Deepfake identity fraud attempts have grown substantially with estimates demonstrating a 2,137% global surge in deepfake-related fraud attempts.

“As the modern threat landscape continues to accelerate, organizations must go beyond traditional tracking mechanisms in place today,” said Mike Wagner, CEO, RedShift Networks. “Access to real-time, behavioral data that exposes malicious actors, bad IPs, and potential exploits before they hit the application layer is the only way to mitigate risk and save on the high costs that occur when a breach happens.”

The Global Threat Intelligence platform synthesizes more than 15 years of deep behavioral data with real-time, adaptive machine learning capabilities. The resulting data empowers organizations to identify and track robocall campaigns, faked DNO numbers, and malicious IP addresses that pose threats to enterprise voice infrastructures.

With Global Threat Intelligence, enterprises can:

- Identify malicious carriers, spoofed DNO numbers, and automated robocall networks before they hit the IT infrastructure.

- Automate the detection of TDoS and voice phishing scams to help the network instantly filter out sophisticated inbound threats.

- Turn raw telecom data into real-time threat scores with seamless integrations to get actionable risk assessments at call origination.



“Global Threat Intelligence gets enterprises the raw data they need to preemptively handle the biggest risk to their voice networks today,” said Wagner. “By leveraging the power of RedShift Networks’ proprietary and historical data, we are delivering the necessary insights to win against the highly sophisticated challenges that the deepfake epidemic brings to modern organizations.”

RedShift Networks applies security to the voice layer with zero-trust functionality embedded in its leading communications detection and response platform. With a global footprint and more than a decade and a half of experience, RedShift Networks focuses on solving the AI-driven voice identity crisis for high-velocity communications while delivering functionality to protect the voice network.

“RedShift Networks offers threat intelligence to our clients as part of our commitment to safeguarding enterprise communication,” said Wagner. “We’re excited to extend this functionality beyond large enterprises, making it possible for organizations of any size to leverage these critical insights to protect their operations now and in the future.”

Global Threat Intelligence is available for immediate deployment. For more information, visit https://www.globalthreatintelligence.ai.



About RedShift Networks

RedShift Networks applies security to the voice layer with zero trust functionality embedded in its leading communications detection and response platform – solving the AI-driven identity crisis for high-velocity communications. With a global footprint, RedShift services customers focused on high-velocity communications to stop threats before they penetrate the voice network. For more information, visit https://www.redshiftnetworks.com.

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