Compass Mobile App Now Available for Students | Golden Path Solutions

North Dakota CTE is excited to announce the release of a mobile application available for students to update their Compass profile, browse new work-based learning opportunities and career profiles, and receive notifications of new opportunities! The application can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play. Search for “Compass by Golden Path”, install the application, and then open it. The student will need to obtain a mobile code from Compass within RUReady.ND.gov and enter it into the application on their phone, which will link the phone to the student’s RUReady account. This will only need to be done one time. Instructions can be found in the Golden Path Solutions Student Guide within Compass or this video on YouTube.

Once the mobile app is installed, students can update their Compass profile on their phone, browse opportunities, check the status of applications, and also set notification preferences so they are aware of when new opportunities are published that fit them. Students will still need to log into RUReady.ND.gov to apply for new opportunities, but they’ll be able to see their status in the mobile application, especially for when employers accept their applications.

We hope this is one more way to make updating profiles and keeping track of new opportunities for students easier! Please reach out to Laura Glasser at NDCTE with any questions or contact Golden Path at patrick@goldenpath.net.