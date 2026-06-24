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Independence Day Office Closure

Ellis County offices will be closed Friday, July 3rd in observance of Independence Day. 

The Ellis County Landfill will be open Friday, but closed on Saturday, July 4th. As always, Emergency Services operations remain operational 24/7, 365 days a year.

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Independence Day Office Closure

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