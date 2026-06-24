Treasury Concludes the Artificial Intelligence Innovation Series

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of the Financial Stability Oversight Council (FSOC) and the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Transformation Office (AITO) held the fourth and final roundtable of the AI Innovation Series on May 19, 2026. This public-private initiative supports the continued strength and resilience of the U.S. financial system in an era of accelerating technological change.

“The global economy is undergoing a period of rapid transformation with breakthrough advances in AI,” said Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. “The AI Innovation Series discussions reinforced that countries that deploy this technology most effectively will shape the next era of growth, and under the guidance of President Trump, America will continue to lead the way. We will continue working with the financial sector to ensure that regulatory approaches keep pace with technological developments and enable responsible AI adoption that enhances the strength of the U.S. financial system.”

“Through the Innovation Series, we convened industry leaders and regulators to ensure that policy initiatives facilitate AI adoption without compromising safety and soundness. In the financial services sector, regulatory frameworks built for a different era can result in a reluctance to innovate, and that reluctance in itself can become a source of financial stability risk,” said Christina Skinner, Deputy Assistant Secretary for FSOC. “As the roundtable discussions emphasized, when financial institutions cannot deploy tools that enhance their security, resilience, and global competitiveness, the economy as a whole suffers.”

“AI adoption is moving from experimentation to implementation across both the public and private sectors,” said Paras Malik, Treasury’s Chief AI Officer and Counselor to the Secretary. “As participants highlighted throughout the AI Innovation Series, the challenge is no longer defining AI strategies—it is operationalizing them at scale. As AI becomes increasingly embedded in financial services, maintaining trust, resilience, and effective governance will be essential. Treasury will continue engaging with industry, regulators, and technology leaders to better understand how these capabilities are being deployed and their implications for the financial system.”

BACKGROUND

The AI Innovation Series convened a variety of financial institutions, technology firms, and regulators for cross-sector dialogue on high-value AI use cases, practical approaches to scaling innovation, and regulatory impediments to adoption.

Roundtable participants highlighted AI’s potential to support financial stability and drive economic growth; enhance productivity; and combat increasingly sophisticated cyber-attacks, fraud, and financial crimes. They emphasized the need for governance and regulatory frameworks to evolve alongside the rapid technological change. They also requested greater regulatory clarity and harmonization as well as continued public-private engagement to support responsible innovation.

AI INNOVATION SERIES

The AI Innovation Series supports Treasury’s implementation of Executive Order 14179, “Removing Barriers to American Leadership in Artificial Intelligence,” and the Administration’s AI Action Plan. The initiative consisted of four roundtables from March through May focused on AI strategy and governance, value generation and efficiency, cybersecurity and risk management considerations, and financial stability and economic security implications.

Insights from the roundtables will inform Treasury’s and FSOC’s ongoing efforts to ensure that regulatory policy encourages innovation, enhances financial stability, and maintains U.S. leadership globally. Additional information on the AI Innovation Series, including readouts from each roundtable, is available.

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