Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,041 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,192 in the last 365 days.

HUD Issues New Guidance on Service Animals

HUD Issues New Guidance on Assistance Animals Under the Fair Housing Act

Effective immediately, HUD’s Office of Fair Housing and Equal Opportunity (FHEO) has announced updated enforcement priorities for assistance animal accommodation requests. HUD will now focus enforcement actions on cases involving animals that are individually trained to perform disability‑related work or tasks, consistent with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) definition of a service animal. Requests involving untrained emotional support animals (ESAs) will not receive enforcement consideration under this guidance. Housing providers should consult qualified legal counsel when reviewing and revising their assistance animal policies to ensure compliance with federal and state law.

For more information, call the national FHEO intake line at 1-800-669-9777.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HUD Issues New Guidance on Service Animals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.