On the Road with Fletcher Booth and TEP

Have we ever told you about our Traveling Exhibitions Program? Managed by Fletcher Booth, this program brings artwork to a statewide network of more than 350 locations, including libraries, schools, community centers, and museums, reaching all 29 counties in Utah.

The Traveling Exhibitions Program (TEP) ensures that all Utahns — especially those in communities isolated from major arts institutions — have the opportunity to engage and connect with art. TEP began in the 1960s and serves more than 75,000 individuals across Utah each year. With more than 200 distinct exhibitions circulated since its inception, the program showcases the work of many artists, including painters, photographers, printmakers, students, illustrators, and writers. The lynchpin of this enduring program is Fletcher himself, the manager/installer/driver who navigates Utah’s 2,000-plus miles of highway to ensure that experiencing art is not just a digital concept but a physical reality for the program’s audiences.

In his personal life, Fletcher is an artist, curator, and personal assistant to Hondo (https://www.instagram.com/handsomehondo/). He’s been the TEP Program Manager at our agency since 2007, driving countless miles “to bring art throughout the state, particularly in areas that may not have access to original art or arts programming.”

An article in the Deseret News and Telegram on August 1, 1959, stated that “the Utah State Institute of Fine Arts has assembled a traveling art show featuring over two dozen works by top Utah artists from across the state. The collection includes various mediums, such as oil paintings, watercolors, tempera, casein, and graphic reproductions… Works were selected by the judges of the Institute’s annual exhibit, which concluded on July 26… Participating artists represent diverse locations, including Salt Lake City, Ogden, Logan, Provo, Woods Cross, Murray, and Kaysville. Featured artists include individuals such as Doyle M. Strong, Farrell Collett, Esther E. Paulsen, Alex B. Darais, Alvin Gittins, Douglas V. Snow, and LeConte Stewart.”

Today, Fletcher manages 21 exhibitions that range from “Block Prints by Everett Ruess” to “Celebrate Utah Wildlife” to “Utah Women Making History.” This year also features “The Pen Is Mightier: Writing a Revolution,” a show created in collaboration with America250 Utah to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

In an age of “virtual” everything, our 60-year TEP program is an evergreen testament to the benefits of engaging with art, up close and personal.