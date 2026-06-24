EDC Launches Strategic Plan for 2026-2029

The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation Logo

The EDC has launched a Strategic Plan for 2026-2029, outlining goals and actions to take to expand economic growth in the region over the next four years.

GRAND FORKS, ND, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation (EDC) has launched a Strategic Plan for 2026-2029, outlining goals and actions to take to expand economic growth in the region over the next four years.

The four-year plan includes guidelines to work with as the EDC continues to attract investment, support business growth, and strengthen workforce and partnerships in the Grand Forks region. With the EDC’s mission to expand economic opportunity for the Grand Forks region through primary sector industry growth and diversification, the Strategic Plan provides priorities and a roadmap to advance that mission through 2029.

“I was excited to be a part of the process in creating this plan and to have a voice in guiding the future of the region,” said Shawn Gaddie, EDC Board Chair. “Our next steps are clear, and I can’t wait to watch the community come together to further the economic growth of our region.”

The EDC will specifically target three sectors: Agribusiness & Ag Technology, Advanced Manufacturing, and Autonomous Systems & Defense. These industries align with the EDC’s goals and mission to continue economic growth in the community. Regional assets will also be prioritized through partnerships with the University of North Dakota, including national security & space, autonomous systems, computational & data science, energy & environmental sustainability, and human & rural health.

The plan has four prioritized action areas: Attraction & Expansion, Workforce Development, Marketing & Communications, and Stakeholder Engagement. These include collaboration with EDC members and community leaders to prioritize business retention and expansion outreach, site selector engagement, infrastructure advocacy, talent attraction and retention, strategic communications, and institutional partnerships to grow and improve the Grand Forks region.

“Working together as Team Grand Forks is something that our region excels at already,” said Keith Lund, EDC President & CEO. “Seeing the university, city officials, industry, and community leaders all come together to grow and improve our region is what sets us apart. The continued collaboration will maintain our forward momentum to set us up for success.”

Goals for the next 48 months include:

- 36 expansion or establishment projects

- 600 net new jobs created

- 15% primary sector wage growth

- 98% EDC client retention rate

- $45 million added to property tax base

- $1 billion in capital expenditures

The EDC’s 2026-2029 Strategic Plan is available on the website, GrandForks.org/Strategic-Plan.

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